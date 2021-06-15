fbpx
Amaechi Expresses Shock Over Truck-Free Apapa Road

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Amaechi Expresses Shock Over Truck-Free Apapa Road

June 15, 20210111
Amaechi Expresses Shock Over Truck-Free Apapa Road

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has expressed shock over the truck-free Apapa seaport road during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos last week to commission the Deep Blue Project.

He identified inefficiency as the major problem of Apapa seaport, saying that terminal operators must contribute to the total reconstruction and reorganisation of the port.

A statement issued by the office of the minister stated that he said this on a TV programme, citing the drastic change in the port on the day the president visited Lagos.

Amaechi said, “I was in the train with the President on that day and noticed that everything had disappeared, even inside the port that looked like a market place was very well organised, no persons were found loitering about, no trucks. What it shows is that the problem of the seaport is the problem of efficiency.

READ ALSO: Bala Mohammed Appoints New Chief Of Staff

“If they had the capacity in just one night, because I was there the previous evening, and when I came back in the morning, everything had disappeared; If that can happen in one night, it means that the problem is management, nothing else. Do we need to wait for the President to come before we can be efficient?

“What I’ve done, was to have a meeting with the terminal operators, and I told them that they have to contribute to the reconstruction of the Apapa seaport.

“We must rebuild the Apapa seaport, taking into cognizance all the issues that we are seeing now that is frustrating the Seaport, like where do you park the trucks, how many trucks are coming into the seaport at what point in time?

“How can a person come into the seaport who has no business being there, what is he doing at the seaport?”

About Author

Amaechi Expresses Shock Over Truck-Free Apapa Road
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy COVERMANUFACTURING
October 15, 20190179

SON, Food Industry Partner on Improvement of Production Process for Plastics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and stakeholders in the food industry have collaborated to develop new standards that would improve the producti
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERMANUFACTURING
June 28, 20130109

Cadbury Pumps $100 Million in Facility Upgrade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In pursuit of the desire to increase output in accordance with growing demand for its product, Cadbury Nigeria Plc has disclosed that it has spent a total o
Read More
Absence Of Key Witness Stalls Fayose's Trial LEGALNEWSLETTER
October 6, 20200210

Alleged Fraud: Fayose’s Trial Adjourned Over Failure of Prosecutor’s Witness to Appear In Court

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The trial of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, over allegations of fraud to the tune of ₦2.2bn, stalled at the Federal High Court sitti
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.