Amaechi Dragged To Court, Here’s Why

A group of Nigerian companies has sued Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, as they alleged that he unlawfully aided the award of 190 Km Rail Line construction to a Chinese firm without due process.

The group of companies comprises -Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited and Consortium of Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited/Hebbelyixin Fastener Company Limited, China.

Amaechi was dragged to court before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1426/2021, the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the benefitting firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) were joined as defendants.

In their writ of summons issued by their lead counsel, James Okoh, the plaintiffs were asking the Federal High Court to cancel the letter of “No Objection” issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in favour of CCECC for the award of the N91.5 billion Rail Line Contract in breach of procurement laws and re-issue same in their favour.

The disputed contract is for the reconstruction of the narrow gauge track from Minna in Niger State to Baro with an extension to the Baro River Port at N91.5 billion and a completion period of 36 months.

Justice Mohammed has now scheduled the hearing of the case for February 17, 2022.