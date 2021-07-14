Alpha Mead Unveils Building Maintenance App

July 14, 2021 103

A subsidiary of Alpha Mead Group, Alpha Mead Facilities, has launched a building maintenance app called Call2Fix, which connects artisans with customers.

The Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead, Femi Akintunde, described the Call2Fix as an on-demand mobile application developed to liberalize maintenance services in Africa, during the official press briefing in Lagos.

He said that the app was designed as a response to all the challenges associated with accessing quality building maintenance and repair services.

“We just want to connect people and organizations in need of quality building repair services with trained and reliable artisans or material merchants closest to them, from the comfort of their mobile devices,” Akintunde said.

He added, “Call2Fix is a mobile app conceived to improve accessibility to quality building and maintenance services by empowering both the customer and the service providers in a manner that professionalism, transparency and accountability are greatly enhanced.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Business Environment Is Supportive And Hospitable To Serious Investors – Elumelu

“Over the past 36 months, we have worked in the shoes of an average Nigerian business and individuals seeking quality repair services. Along the journey, we noted the pain points around searching for artisans, banking on their reliability, professionalism, raising the cost of repair materials, and the lack of choice in the artisan and materials.”

He said an interface with built-in features that make search seamless and convenient, protect customers, loved ones and funds, and reduce the impact of shoddy repair services on Real Estate assetshad been developed.

Akintunde also noted that the Call2Fix solutions aim to create employment and wealth and directly impact interest in technical education and present the market with more qualified and professional artisans.

Also speaking, the Head, Marketing & Corporate Comms, Alpha Mead Group, Olusesan Ogunyooye, said during the research and development process, the spectrum of challenges in the building repair value chain were had been discovered to be security, convenience, accountability and reliability.

“We have all had personal experiences with artisans such as plumbers, electricians, AC repairers and carpenters, etc who either keep them waiting for hours or miss appointments, charges fraudulently, and yet, still do a shoddy job. Call2Fix is out to change this narrative”, he stated.