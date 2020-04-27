Almajiri Kids from Kano Tests Positive for COVID-19

Amina Mohammed Baloni, commissioner for health in Kaduna, says Almajiri kids from Kano are part of the five new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Kano government had said it sent the children to their home states to curb the spread of the disease in the state which has seen a spike in deaths but has repeatedly distanced the loss of lives from COVID-19.

Almajiri, which is practised in northern Nigeria, is a system where kids leave their homes in search of knowledge. But over the years, many have criticised tutors of the children of sending them to the streets to seek alms.

Baloni, who did not give the number of the children who tested positive for COVID-19, said contacts of the new cases were being traced.

“The new cases are among Almajiri who were recently repatriated from Kano. The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition,” she said in a statement.

“The new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre. Our medical professionals are treating them with high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery.”

The commissioner said testing in Kaduna has been enhanced, with the state now having two laboratories in the capital city and Zaria.

“The ministry of health wishes to remind the general public of the importance of handwashing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from COVID-19,” she said.

“It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

Kaduna now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19.