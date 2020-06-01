Allow States to Decide on Reopening Schools, Businesses, PTF Tells Buhari

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow states to decide on the reopening of schools, businesses and worship centres shut since March as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendation was among a raft of others, the PTF made to the president at a meeting yesterday at the State House ahead of his decision today on the next phase of action to take as the two-week extension of the easing of restrictions on socio-economic activities, which expires today.

The president had on May 18, extended the easing of the lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States as well as extending the 8 pm-6 am curfew imposed nationwide, the ban on interstate movements and the lockdown of Kano State.

However, the incidence of the pandemic has been on the rise as the virus infected 307 more people yesterday, bringing the total figure of confirmed cases to 10,162 with 3,007 persons discharged and 287 people dead.

The 307 new cases were reported from 15 states, including Lagos 188, FCT 44, Ogun 19, Kaduna 14, Oyo 12, Bayelsa nine, Gombe five, and Kano, three.

Delta, Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi had two each, while Plateau and Kwara had one apiece.

Source: THISDAy