Allianz Positioned As One Of The World’s Strongest Brands

January 31, 2022054

In this year’s Global 500 report issued by Brand Finance, a leading brand strategy consultancy, Allianz brand was ranked 30th in the list of the world’s most valuable brands.

Among the world’s 100 most valuable insurance brands, Allianz ranked first among internationally operating insurers. This was announced by Brand Finance.

The rating confirms Allianz’s position as one of the world’s strongest brands. Among the main reasons for the upgrade are the improved revenue outlook after the Corona-induced uncertainty and an increase in Allianz’s Brand Strength Score.

With Allianz’s Asset Management business and €2.5T AuM, the overall brand value increased by 12 percent and reached almost €39 billion.

“This news affirms not only the brand strength of Allianz but also demonstrates that Allianz is more than a leader in the insurance business,” said Serge Raffard, Group Strategy, Marketing, Distribution Officer at Allianz SE.

With a top brand strength rating in the AAA band, Allianz will use its brand as a key facilitator for moving the business into new and adjacent categories.

The growing strength of Allianz, combined with digitalization, enables even more significant value creation as a multiline company’, such as financial services. As announced during its Capital Markets Day in late 2021, Allianz will leverage its purpose and brand to generate profitable growth and drive customer centricity in its strategy 2022+.

“It makes me very proud to share such fantastic news at the beginning of 2022. Being rated 30th among the strongest global brands reflects the hard work and strategy behind the steadily growing Allianz brand,” said Dr. Christian Deuringer, Head of Global Brand & Marketing at Allianz SE.

Allianz Positioned As One Of The World's Strongest Brands
