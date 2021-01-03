Alleged Paternity Scandall: FCMB To Investigate Adam Nuru

January 3, 2021 30

First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) management has revealed that it is reviewing an alleged paternity scandal involving Adam Nuru, its managing director.

The spotlight had beamed on Nuru after friends of Tunde Thomas, who died on December 16, alleged that his demise was caused by the FCMB’s managing director in a petition.

The petition signed by over 2,000 people, had claimed that Thomas died of depression after discovering that his two children with Moyo, his ex-wife and former employee of the bank, belong to Nuru.

It had called on Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the bank’s board to sack Nuru and conduct a holistic investigation into the matter.

But in a statement on its Twitter page, the bank said it was not unaware of the reports making the rounds about its managing director.

It, however, said the bank is currently reviewing the allegations, adding that its findings would be made available in due course.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” it read.

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”

We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Pfcq8KFkoW — FCMB (@MyFCMB) January 2, 2021