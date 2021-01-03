fbpx
Alleged Paternity Scandall: FCMB To Investigate Adam Nuru

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Alleged Paternity Scandall: FCMB To Investigate Adam Nuru

January 3, 2021030

First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) management has revealed that it is reviewing an alleged paternity scandal involving Adam Nuru, its managing director.

The spotlight had beamed on Nuru after friends of Tunde Thomas, who died on December 16, alleged that his demise was caused by the FCMB’s managing director in a petition.

The petition signed by over 2,000 people, had claimed that Thomas died of depression after discovering that his two children with Moyo, his ex-wife and former employee of the bank, belong to Nuru.

It had called on Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the bank’s board to sack Nuru and conduct a holistic investigation into the matter.

But in a statement on its Twitter page, the bank said it was not unaware of the reports making the rounds about its managing director.

READ ALSO: Ogun State Govt. Suspends Environment Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

It, however, said the bank is currently reviewing the allegations, adding that its findings would be made available in due course.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” it read.

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.”

See tweet below:

Related tags :

About Author

Alleged Paternity Scandall: FCMB To Investigate Adam Nuru
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
October 2, 2017069

Overland Airways Increases Frequency on Akure-Abuja route

Indigenous carrier, Overland Airways, has increased its flight frequency on the Akure-Abuja route from three times a week to six times a week. With effect from October 3, 2017, Overland Airways will f
Read More
NNPC Targets Cutting Production Cost to $10 per Barrel COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
June 16, 2020045

NNPC Opens up! Releases Audited Statement of Accounts

Figures show gradual recovery of some subsidiaries Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has officially released, for the first time, its audited statement of accounts to the public. Though t
Read More
Magu's Investigation COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 30, 20200129

Salami Vows to Uncover Truth in Magu’s Investigation

Chairman of the Presidential Panel of Inquiry investigating the allegations of financial impropriety against the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibra
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon