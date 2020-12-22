Alleged Money Laundering: Maina To Present Defence January 26, 2021

December 22, 2020 26

The trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), continued in Abuja on Monday.

At the resumed trial, the judge, Justice Okon Abang ordered the embattled former pension boss to open his defence on January 26, 2021.

Maina’s lawyer, Anayo Adibe had earlier asked for an adjournment on the ground that he is unable to proceed with his no-case submission due to his inability to access the certified true copy of the court’s record of proceedings.

The application for adjournment was opposed by the prosecutor who insists that it is only a ploy to stall the trial.

Justice Abang after listening to both parties foreclosed the right of Maina’s counsel to present a no-case submission as he orders the defendant to open his defence on the next adjourned of January 26 and 27, 2021.

Speaking after the court ruling, Adibe said that the legal team is very ready to open defence.

“We are very ready to open our defence but it’s just that we have made an application for the opening of no-case submission to be made which has been refused and foreclosed. We are going to appeal that.

“However, we intend to continue our representation for the first defendant. Therefore, we are very ready to open our defence.”

The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering.