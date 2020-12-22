fbpx
Alleged Money Laundering: Maina To Present Defence January 26, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Alleged Money Laundering: Maina To Present Defence January 26, 2021

December 22, 2020026

The trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), continued in Abuja on Monday.

At the resumed trial, the judge, Justice Okon Abang ordered the embattled former pension boss to open his defence on January 26, 2021.

Maina’s lawyer, Anayo Adibe had earlier asked for an adjournment on the ground that he is unable to proceed with his no-case submission due to his inability to access the certified true copy of the court’s record of proceedings.

The application for adjournment was opposed by the prosecutor who insists that it is only a ploy to stall the trial.

Justice Abang after listening to both parties foreclosed the right of Maina’s counsel to present a no-case submission as he orders the defendant to open his defence on the next adjourned of January 26 and 27, 2021.

Speaking after the court ruling, Adibe said that the legal team is very ready to open defence.

READ ALSO: Davido Performs At His Driver’s Wedding

“We are very ready to open our defence but it’s just that we have made an application for the opening of no-case submission to be made which has been refused and foreclosed. We are going to appeal that.

“However, we intend to continue our representation for the first defendant. Therefore, we are very ready to open our defence.”

The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

Related tags :

About Author

Alleged Money Laundering: Maina To Present Defence January 26, 2021
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

users COVERIT/TELECOM
July 18, 2016027

Chinese Consortium Buys Opera browser For $600m

A Chinese consortium has bought the Opera internet browser for $600 million (543 million euros), its Norwegian developer said Monday, after a public share offer for the company failed. The consortium
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 12, 2016029

Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment Inflow Falls by 56%

Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, inflow into Nigeria took a nosedive of 56 per cent from $395 million in quarter one of 2015 to $175 million by the first quarter of 2016, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo d
Read More
September 11, 2014019

Presidential Jobs Board To Create 3 Million Jobs

As part of efforts to create more jobs, President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday inaugurated Presidential Jobs Board. The board is saddled with the responsibility of creating three million jobs in the ne
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon