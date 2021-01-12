fbpx
Alleged Money Laundering: Former AGF, Adoke’s Trial Suffers Setback

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

Alleged Money Laundering: Former AGF, Adoke’s Trial Suffers Setback

January 12, 2021017
/alleged-money-laundering-efcc-files-7-additional-charges-against-former-agf-mohammed-adoke/

The trial of Mohammed Adoke, who is a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), over alleged money laundering has witnessed a setback.

Adoke and one other, Aliyu Abubakar, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges bordering on money laundering.

The duo were charged with 14 amended counts at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported in August 2020 that, the EFCC has filed an additional seven charges against a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, over money laundering allegations involving about ₦400 million.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the trial could not go on because the former minister was absent in court.

Counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi, informed Justice Ekwo that his client could not make it to the court as he was held back in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He revealed that the former minister was on the verge of returning to Nigeria when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was held back in Dubai.

Agabi, however, disclosed that his client had since tested negative for the virus after treatment but could not fly back to the country in time for the hearing.

He pleaded with the court for an extension of the time given to the defendant to take care of himself and be fit for trial.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, did not object to the request of the defence lawyer.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo adjourned proceedings in the trial until March 1 to 4 2021.

At the last adjourned date on December 15, 2020, the court had granted Adoke permission to travel to Dubai on health grounds but was expected to return for the hearing fixed for January 11, 2021.

However, when the case was called, the defendant was absent.

See EFCC’s Tweets below:

About Author

Alleged Money Laundering: Former AGF, Adoke’s Trial Suffers Setback
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 12, 2013026

Reps Query CBN, NCS, FIRS About Missing N7.9bn

The House of Representatives on Monday uncovered a N7.935bn discrepancy in the remittance of revenue generated by the Nigeria Customs Service to the Federation Account in 2007. A report of the House C
Read More
October 4, 2013023

Bank Chief Pledges Support For Hospitality Industry

Investors seeking to vie into the Nigerian hospitality sector have been assured that banks in the country would readily support their move. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Skye Ba
Read More
July 3, 2014022

Mimiko To Forward Cocoa Revolution Bill To House Of Assembly

Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has concluded plans to forward to the House of Assembly for legislative assent, a bill to give the state’s Cocoa Revolution Project legal backing, as part  of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon