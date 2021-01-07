fbpx
Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Deeper Life High School Principal, 6 Others Bail

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSSOCIETY

Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Deeper Life High School Principal, 6 Others Bail

January 7, 2021025
Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Deeper Life High School Principal, 6 Others Bail

The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State on Thursday granted the Principal of Deeper Life High School and six others bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each.

The two minors who were involved in the case of alleged sexual abuse and molestation of an eleven-year-old student of the school were released to their parents.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Mrs. Ndidi Solomon, the school’s principal, and others including Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna were arraigned on Thursday at the Magistrate’s Court in connection with the case.

When the case was read, counsel to the accused applied for bail for them, noting that the alleged offence is bailable.

The Magistrate in charge of the Court then granted all the accused person bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each while the two minors among them were released to their parents.

READ ALSO: Police Arraigns Some Deeper Life High School Officials Over Alleged Molestation

The accused persons are facing four charges bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation, and negligence.

The case was then adjourned to 20th January 2021 for an accelerated hearing.

The Counsel to the petitioner, David Okokon said he is committed to ensuring that justice is served.

Counsel to the accused persons, however, declined comments on the case.

The presiding Magistrate warned all parties involved in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.

Related tags :

About Author

Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Deeper Life High School Principal, 6 Others Bail
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 18, 2014021

Nasarawa To Spend N280m On Bursary

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, yesterday, approved N 280, 197, 800 as bursary for students that scaled through the screening exercise for the disbursement of scholarship to deserving
Read More
July 30, 2013019

Okonjo-Iweala Summons NNPC Boss Over Non-remittance of $8.476B

Following the refusal of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to remit a total of $8.476billion as reported by the previous Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) a
Read More
November 10, 2014022

Presidency Endorses Nnanna For CBN Deputy Governor’s Job

Following the exit of Dr. Kingsley Moghalu as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the end of his five-year term, the presidency is reported to have recommended a former director
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon