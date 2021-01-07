Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Deeper Life High School Principal, 6 Others Bail

January 7, 2021 25

The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State on Thursday granted the Principal of Deeper Life High School and six others bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each.

The two minors who were involved in the case of alleged sexual abuse and molestation of an eleven-year-old student of the school were released to their parents.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that Mrs. Ndidi Solomon, the school’s principal, and others including Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna were arraigned on Thursday at the Magistrate’s Court in connection with the case.

When the case was read, counsel to the accused applied for bail for them, noting that the alleged offence is bailable.

The Magistrate in charge of the Court then granted all the accused person bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each while the two minors among them were released to their parents.

READ ALSO: Police Arraigns Some Deeper Life High School Officials Over Alleged Molestation

The accused persons are facing four charges bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation, and negligence.

The case was then adjourned to 20th January 2021 for an accelerated hearing.

The Counsel to the petitioner, David Okokon said he is committed to ensuring that justice is served.

Counsel to the accused persons, however, declined comments on the case.

The presiding Magistrate warned all parties involved in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.