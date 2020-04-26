Alleged Killer of Fasoranti‘s Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ondo state.

The police had arrested the suspects who killed Olakunrin in Ore, Ondo, while she was heading for Lagos in June 2019.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, said two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, disclosing that one of the patients is a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Olakunrin.

“We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter,” he tweeted.

He added that the suspect had been isolated from others and would be moved to the infectious disease hospital in the state for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” Akeredolu said.

Source: The Cable

The governor had on Saturday announced that a police officer currently being monitored at a medical facility in Ondo, tested positive for the virus.