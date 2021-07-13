Alleged Fraud: High Court Grants ₦100m Bail To Awudu

July 13, 2021 121

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama has on Monday granted ₦100 million bail to Ebisintei Awudu, the former Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Awudu was arraigned on a 22-count charge of fraud before Justice Olusegun Adeniyi.

Alleged Fraud

Awudu was accused to have awarded multiple contracts worth over ₦2 billion to a company in which he was a director and shareholder as well as to relation and associates.

The accused (defendant) was also said to have received over ₦300 million as gratification from a contractor executing different contracts for the Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Awudu’s Plea and Bail

Awudu upon arraignment pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Awudu’s lawyer, F.B Olorogun appealed that the court to grant bail to his client.

The Judge granted Awudu bail in the sum of ₦100 million. Awudu was also asked to produce a surety who must be a director-general or a permanent.

The Judge also remanded the defendant in the custody of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Trial

The case has been adjourned to September 13, 2021 for the commencement of trial.