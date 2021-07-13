fbpx
Alleged Fraud: High Court Grants ₦100m Bail To Awudu

LEGALNEWS

July 13, 20210121
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama has on Monday granted ₦100 million bail to Ebisintei Awudu, the former Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Awudu was arraigned on a 22-count charge of fraud before Justice Olusegun Adeniyi.

Alleged Fraud

Awudu was accused to have awarded multiple contracts worth over ₦2 billion to a company in which he was a director and shareholder as well as to relation and associates.

The accused (defendant) was also said to have received over ₦300 million as gratification from a contractor executing different contracts for the Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Awudu’s Plea and Bail

Awudu upon arraignment pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Awudu’s lawyer, F.B Olorogun appealed that the court to grant bail to his client.

The Judge granted Awudu bail in the sum of ₦100 million. Awudu was also asked to produce a surety who must be a director-general or a permanent.

The Judge also remanded the defendant in the custody of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Trial

The case has been adjourned to September 13, 2021 for the commencement of trial.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

