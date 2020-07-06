Alleged Fraud: Federal High Court Adjourns Fayose’s Trial Until October 20

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose to October 20.

Fayose was present in court on Monday but the case failed to go on.

The court adjourned the case at the instance of the Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs who told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that the prosecution witness who was supposed to testify was not available.

The lawyer said that that the witness had informed him that “one of his family members was being quarantined in the Isolation centre.”

The Counsel subsequently asked the court for an adjournment.

Counsel to the former governor, Olalekan Ojo, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Justice Aneke then adjourned the case to October 20 for the continuation of the trial.

At the last sitting of the court on March 5, 2020, the EFCC had called its fifth witness in the ₦2.2bn fraud trial of the former governor.

The witness, a banker, Johnson Abidakun, who worked as Head of Operations at the Ado Ekiti Branch of Zenith Bank told Justice Aneke how the bank moved the sum of N200m from Fayose’s home sometime in April 2016.

Source: Channels TV