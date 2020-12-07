December 7, 2020 58

In a video which has gone viral on Twitter, the wife of a Channels Television reporter, Ifeanyinwa Angbo, cried to the public for help over an alleged repeated assault by her husband, Pius Angbo.

The woman, a medical doctor, in two minutes and 13 seconds video seen by BizWatchNigeria, said she has been married to Mr Angbo for six years but has never enjoyed her home.

She claimed that Mr Angbo, a journalist and the correspondent of Channels Television in Imo State, often assaulted her over ‘petty’ arguments at home.

She said the latest assault was a result of her advice to her husband to cease spending lavishly on ladies and cater for his four children.

READ ALSO: National Young Farmers Scheme: NALDA Engages 400 Young Farmers On 300-Hectare Farmland

“Hello people, my name is Ifeanyi Angbo. I’m a doctor and I’ve been married to Pius Angbo of Channels Television for six years. And for six years, I’ve not known peace. It’s been from one girl to a different. I simply had a child from a caesarean part nearly 4 weeks in the past.

“I advise him to spend wisely and not spend on women so recklessly since we have four children and they have to be trained. I’m calling him out. He works with Channels TV. He is from Benue State.

“I thought I got married to a fellow human being. Though I saw a paper where he wrote a prayer request… Even before getting married, I stumbled on the paper where he wrote that “thank God for saving him from hatred and abuse of women.” Obviously, he’s still on,” she said in the viral video.

Lady calls out her husband, Pius Angbo, a staff of Channels TV, for allegedly beating her mercilessly.



Abia #Enisa Are You A Hard Guy

How Romantic Are You#PrinceXWeightlossbymma

Tomorrow is Monday #GleamWithVee pic.twitter.com/3PWocseUu8 — Elevation News Today (@ElevationToday) December 6, 2020

While Mr Angbo is yet to respond to enquiries, the management of Channels Television has said the company will look into the allegation and carry out necessary disciplinary action.

“Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general. The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” the media outfit said on Twitter.

Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general.

The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken. — Channels Television (@channelstv) December 6, 2020