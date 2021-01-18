Alleged ₦29 billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Nyako's Trial

January 18, 2021 31

The trial of a former Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako was adjourned on Monday by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court.

The presiding judge notified the parties that the court was adjourning the trial to February 26 to enable the defendants to reply on point of law on their no-case submission.

The defendant had asked the court to strike out the alleged ₦29 billion money laundering charges filed against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

READ ALSO: Foreign Diplomats Required To Obtain NIN, Says FG

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the former governor alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz Nyako; two companies – Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd and Pagado fortunes Ltd. They are listed as first, second, sixth, and seventh defendants.

Other defendants are Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd, and Crust Energy Ltd as third, fourth, fifth, eighth, and ninth defendants respectively.

He was arraigned on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office, and money laundering.