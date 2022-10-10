Allegations Against Me Are ‘Unidentified, Unsubstantiated’ – Adewusi

Former Nigerian Postmaster-General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Ismail Adewusi claims he carried out his duties “above board” until his suspension.

Following Adewusi’s suspension due to allegations of financial misappropriation, Bulus Yakubu was appointed as acting postmaster-general in September.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Adewusi described the allegations against him as “unidentified and unsubstantiated.”

He stated that Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, was responsible for disclosing the reasons for his suspension and subsequent replacement.

“My attention has been drawn to an ugly and sinister piece of publication making the rounds on account of my replacement as the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service; a position I held since December 2019 until the announcement of my suspension and subsequent replacement,” the statement reads.

“The appointment or replacement of a public official, if all due processes have been adhered to, should ordinarily not be a surprise.

“But I am compelled to make this statement on the ground that some desperate attempts are being made to link my hard-earned reputation of more than six decades, and more than three of those in excellent and patriotic service to the country, to some unidentified and unsubstantiated fraud.

“It is my decision to vehemently resist any strand of misinformation or damage to my reputation, all in an ungodly bid to seek justifications, where there is none, for some unwholesome actions.

“It should be the responsibility of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to explain the reasons for the replacement and not for anyone, either in the media or other channels, to help him with insinuations to justify the replacement.”

Adewusi stated that relevant government agencies are tasked with investigating and establishing such allegations.

“I make bold to say that I have conducted myself above board,” he said.

“For now, I choose to remain silent on the buildup of events of the last two months or more leading to this stage, to allow the appropriate authorities, if they so decide, to officially make public the reasons for the replacement.

“While it is not my intention to join issues with anyone, I make bold to say that I gave my best to NIPOST, my God-given talent which I had used in even bigger responsibilities in the past.

“I was saddled with a dying horse.”

Adewusi stated upon taking office that he “brought innovative ideas that could bail NIPOST out in line with modern, best global practices.”

“I approached the assignment with the required patriotic zeal, to keep afloat one of the undoubtedly sinking national institutions in our country,” he said.

“It is however a tragedy that some forces are bent on seeing to the final burial of agencies which, if revamped, could add value to the national economy, create more jobs, and be primed to compete with their pairs in other parts of the world.”