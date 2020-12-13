fbpx
All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSCOVEREntrepreneurshipNEWSNEWSLETTER

All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming

December 13, 2020033
All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming

Maggot farming is rapidly evolving from a simple hobby to a multi-million naira line of business, and entrepreneurs who are ready to pioneer the expansion of the new money-making trend in Nigeria have the opportunity to make millions, according to experts.

Maggots come from flies. They are fly larvae, usually from the common housefly. When flies lay eggs, the eggs hatch into maggots before they metamorphose into flies. Maggots are also called grubs and can grow between 4 to 12 mm in length depending on their stage of growth. Some maggot range from an off-white colour to a light brown, though some can be a yellow or reddish colour.

Maggot farming might irritate you but it has become a rising aspect of farming because of its immerse benefit to livestock and crop farmers all over the world.

Maggot is a major source of protein and other natural nutrients that animals need to perform their daily activities.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua Vs Pulev: Time And How To Watch In Nigeria

Scientists note that maggot protein produce better weight gain and less gizzard erosion for poultry and fish. The feed from maggot is more nutritious and helps pigs and chickens grow faster and bigger.

All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming

Maggots contain nutrients such as;

Protein

Lysine

Calcium

Potassium

Phosphorus

Magnesium

Copper

Zinc

Fatty Acid

Iron

The uses of maggots are;

Maggots are used to feed fishes.

It is use to feed various poultry like chicken, turkey and duck.

It is a potential solution to waste management on the farm because the waste is the raw material to produce maggots.

Maggots serve as fertilizer for crop production.

Maggot Production

Adult female flies lay up to 2500 eggs under controlled condition.

They lay their eggs on your choice of waste.

The eggs of fliies hatch after 8 to 12 hours.

The larval stage lasts about 5 days while the pupal stage for 4 to 5 days.

Under controlled conditions, the housefly has a life cycle of 6 days.

Water the substrate daily to increase production.

Maggot is ready to harvest within 4-5days.

Related tags :

About Author

All You Need To Know About Maggot Farming
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

September 24, 2014011

Alade Canvasses Increased Access To Finance By Women

As part of the sustainable banking commitment assented to by the Bankers Committee,the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Sarah Alade has called on banks to de
Read More
May 21, 201309

Wizkid Beat PSquare, Flavour, Others to Win African Artist of the Year

In the just concluded Ghana Music Awards, Wizkid fell giants; beating super hot artists P-Square, Iyanya, Davido, Flavour  and D-Banj to win the African Artist of the Year award. The awards took place
Read More
November 25, 2015543

Trading Remains in Red Zone as NSE Index Drops 0.8%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market, NSE, continued to move south as lead market indicators dropped by 0.8 per cent on Tuesday, November 24. Specifically, the NSE All-Share in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon