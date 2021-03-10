All You Need To Know About Blockchain

March 10, 2021 134

The Bitcoin blockchain is one of the largest and most powerful blockchains in the world. It was designed primarily to send Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency. So, naturally, in order to create a message in the Bitcoin blockchain, you must send some Bitcoins from one account to another.

When you send Bitcoins from one account to another, transaction history is recorded in the Bitcoin blockchain. After a transaction has been entered, the information can not be removed — your message will be around as long as Bitcoin is in existence. This concept of permanence is powerful — it is the most important characteristic of any blockchain.

Blockchain Wallets

How To Create A Blockchain Wallet

A Bitcoin wallet address is composed of 32 unique characters. It allows you to send and receive Bitcoins. Your private key is a secret code associated with your Bitcoin address that lets you prove your ownership of the Bitcoins linked with the address.

Step 1

Go to Blockchain’s website by clicking this link https://www.blockchain.com/

Step 2

Input your email address. Make sure that you use a valid email address.

Step 3

Create a unique strong password that you would be able to remember. Then you have to confirm your password.

Step 4

Agree to the terms and conditions, then click on create wallet.

How To Setup An Exchange Account

The next thing to do is to create an exchange account.

Once you’ve created your wallet, navigate to the ‘Buy Bitcoin’ tab to set up an account with one of our integrated exchange partners.

If the buy option is not available in your wallet when you log in, stay tuned. Blockchain is working with exchange partners all over the world and will be in your area soon.