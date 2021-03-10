fbpx
All You Need To Know About Blockchain

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

All You Need To Know About Blockchain

March 10, 20210134
All You Need To Know About Blockchain

Blockchain is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe have an easy and safe way to access cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin blockchain is one of the largest and most powerful blockchains in the world. It was designed primarily to send Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency. So, naturally, in order to create a message in the Bitcoin blockchain, you must send some Bitcoins from one account to another.

When you send Bitcoins from one account to another, transaction history is recorded in the Bitcoin blockchain. After a transaction has been entered, the information can not be removed — your message will be around as long as Bitcoin is in existence. This concept of permanence is powerful — it is the most important characteristic of any blockchain.

Blockchain Wallets

With over 69 million wallets created on the platform, Blockchain is one of the most trusted brands in crypto. We invest in equity and token projects and provide them with legal, security, technical, and financial support from our talented bench of employees, partners, and advisors.

How To Create A Blockchain Wallet

A Bitcoin wallet address is composed of 32 unique characters. It allows you to send and receive Bitcoins. Your private key is a secret code associated with your Bitcoin address that lets you prove your ownership of the Bitcoins linked with the address.

Step 1

Go to Blockchain’s website by clicking this link https://www.blockchain.com/

Step 2

Input your email address. Make sure that you use a valid email address.

Step 3

Create a unique strong password that you would be able to remember. Then you have to confirm your password.

Step 4

Agree to the terms and conditions, then click on create wallet.

How To Setup An Exchange Account

The next thing to do is to create an exchange account.

Once you’ve created your wallet, navigate to the ‘Buy Bitcoin’ tab to set up an account with one of our integrated exchange partners.

If the buy option is not available in your wallet when you log in, stay tuned. Blockchain is working with exchange partners all over the world and will be in your area soon.

Related tags :

About Author

All You Need To Know About Blockchain
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Thai Fooballers INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 4, 2018099

12 Thai Youth Footballers And Coach Found Alive After Nine Days Trapped In A Cave

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram All 12 boys and their football team coach have been found alive after becoming trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week in Thailand. Chang Rai governo
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 21, 2017064

Bills Worth N62.4billion Mature via Primary Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bills of 91-day and 182-day worth N32.436 billion and N30.000 billion respectively, matured via the primary market last week. As a result of this, Nigerian
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 9, 2016044

Oil Traders Doubt Market Rebalancing Until Later in 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Crude oil traders expect the oil market to begin contract and gradually move into deficit, however, the shift is not forecast to occur much before the secon
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.