All Week 52 UK Pool Results For Sat 2, July 2022

This is the week 52 2022 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 2nd of July 2022.

These, below, are the crucial week 52 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

You can now get the pool fixtures and results for week 52 2022 below as compiled by bizwatchnigeria.

Please take note of these below;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 52 2022 Coupon Pool Information

No. Home Away HT FT Status 1 Northbridge Mt Druitt Void PP ScoreDraw 2 Sutherland S. A.Leichhardt Void PP HW/AW 3 Sydney FC Blacktown C. -:- -:- Sunday 4 Sydney O. Sydney U. Void PP Panel 5 Blacktown S. St George C. Void PP Panel 6 Hills Utd. Mounties W. 0-:-1 0-:-1 Away 7 SD Raiders Northern T. Void PP Panel 8 Spirit FC Hakoah S. Void PP Panel 9 St George FC Bonnyrigg W. Void PP Panel 10 W. Sydney W. Central C. 0-:-1 0-:-2 Away 11 Brisbane C. Gold Coast K. Void PP HW/AW 12 Brisbane R. Capalaba Void PP HW/AW 13 Eastern S. Peninsula P. Void PP HW/AW 14 Olympic F.C. Moreton B. -:- -:- Sunday 15 Sunshine C.W. Lions FC -:- -:- Sunday 16 Altona M. Pt Melbourne 0-:-3 1-:-4 Away 17 Avondale Dandenong T. 0-:-0 0-:-1 Away 18 Eastern L. S. Melbourne 0-:-2 0-:-4 Away 19 Hume City Melbourne K. 2-:-0 3-:-1 Home 20 St Albans Heidelberg U. -:- -:- Sunday 21 Balcatta Armadale 1-:-2 1-:-3 Away 22 Cockburn C. Inglewood U. 1-:-2 1-:-2 Away 23 Perth RedStar F. Athena 0-:-1 2-:-3 Away 24 Gwelup C. Bayswater C. 1-:-2 2-:-3 Away 25 Sorrento Perth 0-:-0 1-:-1 ScoreDraw 26 Ad. Comets Metro Stars 1-:-0 1-:-0 Home 27 Adelaide U. Cumberland U. -:- -:- Sunday 28 S. Adelaide Adelaide O. 3-:-1 3-:-3 ScoreDraw 29 Sturt Lions Campbelltown 0-:-0 0-:-1 Away 30 W.T Birkalla Croydon K. 0-:-0 0-:-1 Away 31 FK Beograd Adelaide C. 1-:-0 1-:-1 ScoreDraw 32 Adelaide H. Pt Adelaide 0-:-1 1-:-2 Away 33 Adelaide U. Fulham Utd. 1-:-0 1-:-2 Away 34 Raiders Adelaide B. 1-:-0 1-:-0 Home 35 Para Hills Eastern U. 1-:-0 3-:-1 Home 36 Playford C. Adelaide V. 1-:-0 1-:-3 Away 37 W. Adelaide Modbury J. 1-:-1 1-:-1 ScoreDraw 38 Adamstown Broadmeadow Void PP HW/AW 39 Edgeworth E. Charlestown A. -:- -:- Sunday 40 Lambton J. L. Macquarie Void PP HW/AW 41 Maitland Weston W. 0-:-1 2-:-3 Away 42 Newcastle O. Valentine -:- -:- Sunday 43 Canberra C. Belconnen U. -:- -:- Sunday 44 Canberra O. Tigers FC 0-:-0 0-:-0 noScoreDraw 45 Gungahlin U. O’Connor K. -:- -:- Sunday 46 W. Canberra Monaro P. 0-:-0 0-:-0 noScoreDraw 47 Launceston C. Glenorchy K. 0-:-1 0-:-1 Away 48 Riverside O. Clarence Z. 1-:-3 2-:-11 Away 49 S. Hobart Devonport C. 0-:-1 1-:-2 Away