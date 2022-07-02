All Week 52 UK Pool Results For Sat 2, July 2022

This is the week 52 2022 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 2nd of July 2022.

These, below, are the crucial week 52 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

You can now get the pool fixtures and results for week 52 2022 below as compiled by bizwatchnigeria.

Please take note of these below;

  • N.SD – No Score Draw
  • SD – Score Draw
  • Home – Home Win
  • Away – Away Win
  • EKO – Early Kick-off 
  • LKO – Late Kick-off 
  • PP – Panel

Week 52 2022 Coupon Pool Information

No.HomeAwayHTFTStatus
1NorthbridgeMt DruittVoidPPScoreDraw
2Sutherland S.A.LeichhardtVoidPPHW/AW
3Sydney FCBlacktown C.-:--:-Sunday
4Sydney O.Sydney U.VoidPPPanel
5Blacktown S.St George C.VoidPPPanel
6Hills Utd.Mounties W.0-:-10-:-1Away
7SD RaidersNorthern T.VoidPPPanel
8Spirit FCHakoah S.VoidPPPanel
9St George FCBonnyrigg W.VoidPPPanel
10W. Sydney W.Central C.0-:-10-:-2Away
11Brisbane C.Gold Coast K.VoidPPHW/AW
12Brisbane R.CapalabaVoidPPHW/AW
13Eastern S.Peninsula P.VoidPPHW/AW
14Olympic F.C.Moreton B.-:--:-Sunday
15Sunshine C.W.Lions FC-:--:-Sunday
16Altona M.Pt Melbourne0-:-31-:-4Away
17AvondaleDandenong T.0-:-00-:-1Away
18Eastern L.S. Melbourne0-:-20-:-4Away
19Hume CityMelbourne K.2-:-03-:-1Home
20St AlbansHeidelberg U.-:--:-Sunday
21BalcattaArmadale1-:-21-:-3Away
22Cockburn C.Inglewood U.1-:-21-:-2Away
23Perth RedStarF. Athena0-:-12-:-3Away
24Gwelup C.Bayswater C.1-:-22-:-3Away
25SorrentoPerth0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
26Ad. CometsMetro Stars1-:-01-:-0Home
27Adelaide U.Cumberland U.-:--:-Sunday
28S. AdelaideAdelaide O.3-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
29Sturt LionsCampbelltown0-:-00-:-1Away
30W.T BirkallaCroydon K.0-:-00-:-1Away
31FK BeogradAdelaide C.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
32Adelaide H.Pt Adelaide0-:-11-:-2Away
33Adelaide U.Fulham Utd.1-:-01-:-2Away
34RaidersAdelaide B.1-:-01-:-0Home
35Para HillsEastern U.1-:-03-:-1Home
36Playford C.Adelaide V.1-:-01-:-3Away
37W. AdelaideModbury J.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
38AdamstownBroadmeadowVoidPPHW/AW
39Edgeworth E.Charlestown A.-:--:-Sunday
40Lambton J.L. MacquarieVoidPPHW/AW
41MaitlandWeston W.0-:-12-:-3Away
42Newcastle O.Valentine-:--:-Sunday
43Canberra C.Belconnen U.-:--:-Sunday
44Canberra O.Tigers FC0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
45Gungahlin U.O’Connor K.-:--:-Sunday
46W. CanberraMonaro P.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
47Launceston C.Glenorchy K.0-:-10-:-1Away
48Riverside O.Clarence Z.1-:-32-:-11Away
49S. HobartDevonport C.0-:-11-:-2Away

