All Week 52 UK Pool Results For Sat 2, July 2022

This is the week 52 2022 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 2nd of July 2022.
These, below, are the crucial week 52 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
You can now get the pool fixtures and results for week 52 2022 below as compiled by bizwatchnigeria.
Please take note of these below;
- N.SD – No Score Draw
- SD – Score Draw
- Home – Home Win
- Away – Away Win
- EKO – Early Kick-off
- LKO – Late Kick-off
- PP – Panel
Week 52 2022 Coupon Pool Information
|No.
|Home
|Away
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Northbridge
|Mt Druitt
|Void
|PP
|ScoreDraw
|2
|Sutherland S.
|A.Leichhardt
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|3
|Sydney FC
|Blacktown C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|4
|Sydney O.
|Sydney U.
|Void
|PP
|Panel
|5
|Blacktown S.
|St George C.
|Void
|PP
|Panel
|6
|Hills Utd.
|Mounties W.
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|7
|SD Raiders
|Northern T.
|Void
|PP
|Panel
|8
|Spirit FC
|Hakoah S.
|Void
|PP
|Panel
|9
|St George FC
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Void
|PP
|Panel
|10
|W. Sydney W.
|Central C.
|0-:-1
|0-:-2
|Away
|11
|Brisbane C.
|Gold Coast K.
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|12
|Brisbane R.
|Capalaba
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|13
|Eastern S.
|Peninsula P.
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|14
|Olympic F.C.
|Moreton B.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|15
|Sunshine C.W.
|Lions FC
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|16
|Altona M.
|Pt Melbourne
|0-:-3
|1-:-4
|Away
|17
|Avondale
|Dandenong T.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|18
|Eastern L.
|S. Melbourne
|0-:-2
|0-:-4
|Away
|19
|Hume City
|Melbourne K.
|2-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|20
|St Albans
|Heidelberg U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|21
|Balcatta
|Armadale
|1-:-2
|1-:-3
|Away
|22
|Cockburn C.
|Inglewood U.
|1-:-2
|1-:-2
|Away
|23
|Perth RedStar
|F. Athena
|0-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|24
|Gwelup C.
|Bayswater C.
|1-:-2
|2-:-3
|Away
|25
|Sorrento
|Perth
|0-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|26
|Ad. Comets
|Metro Stars
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|27
|Adelaide U.
|Cumberland U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|28
|S. Adelaide
|Adelaide O.
|3-:-1
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|29
|Sturt Lions
|Campbelltown
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|30
|W.T Birkalla
|Croydon K.
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|31
|FK Beograd
|Adelaide C.
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Adelaide H.
|Pt Adelaide
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|33
|Adelaide U.
|Fulham Utd.
|1-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|34
|Raiders
|Adelaide B.
|1-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|35
|Para Hills
|Eastern U.
|1-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|36
|Playford C.
|Adelaide V.
|1-:-0
|1-:-3
|Away
|37
|W. Adelaide
|Modbury J.
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|38
|Adamstown
|Broadmeadow
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|39
|Edgeworth E.
|Charlestown A.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|40
|Lambton J.
|L. Macquarie
|Void
|PP
|HW/AW
|41
|Maitland
|Weston W.
|0-:-1
|2-:-3
|Away
|42
|Newcastle O.
|Valentine
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|43
|Canberra C.
|Belconnen U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|44
|Canberra O.
|Tigers FC
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|45
|Gungahlin U.
|O’Connor K.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|46
|W. Canberra
|Monaro P.
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|47
|Launceston C.
|Glenorchy K.
|0-:-1
|0-:-1
|Away
|48
|Riverside O.
|Clarence Z.
|1-:-3
|2-:-11
|Away
|49
|S. Hobart
|Devonport C.
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away