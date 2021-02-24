All Week 35 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 33 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 6th of March 2021.
Week 35 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 35 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
LKO: 1, 2
Sunday matches: 3, 4, 6, 7, 41
Saturday matches: 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 35 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|1
|Aston V.
|Wolves
|LKO
|2
|Brighton
|Leicester
|LKO
|3
|Liverpool
|Fulham
|Sunday
|4
|Man City
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|5
|Sheff Utd.
|Southampton
|Saturday
|6
|Tottenham
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|7
|West Brom
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|8
|Barnsley
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|9
|Brentford
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|10
|Bristol C.
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|11
|Coventry
|Derby
|Saturday
|12
|Millwall
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|13
|Norwich
|Luton
|Saturday
|14
|Preston
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|15
|Reading
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|18
|Accrington
|Swindon
|Saturday
|19
|Blackpool
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|20
|Burton A.
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|21
|Doncaster
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|22
|Hull
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|23
|Lincoln
|Crewe
|Saturday
|24
|Northampton
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|25
|Oxford
|Charlton
|Saturday
|26
|Shrewsbury
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|27
|Sunderland
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|28
|Wigan
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|29
|Barrow
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|30
|Bradford C.
|Bolton
|Saturday
|31
|Cambridge U.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|32
|Cheltenham
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|33
|Colchester
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|34
|Grimsby
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|35
|Morecambe
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|36
|Oldham
|Southend
|Saturday
|37
|Salford C.
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|38
|Stevenage
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|39
|Tranmere
|Crawley
|Saturday
|40
|Aberdeen
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|41
|Dundee U.
|Celtic
|Sunday
|42
|Motherwell
|Livingston
|Saturday
|43
|Rangers
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|44
|Ross County
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|45
|St J’Stone
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|46
|Alloa
|Inverness
|Saturday
|47
|Arbroath
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|48
|Hearts
|Dundee
|Saturday
|49
|Morton
|Ayr Utd.
|Saturday
