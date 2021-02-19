fbpx
All Week 34 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

SPORTS

February 19, 2021028
This is the week 34 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 20th of February 2021.

Week 34 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 34 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

LKO: 3, 5, 38 46

Sunday matches: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 18, 36, 37, 39, 41, 44, 45, 48

Saturday matches: 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,

1ChelseaMan Utd.Sunday
2Crystal P.FulhamSunday
3LeedsAston V.LKO
4LeicesterArsenalSunday
5NewcastleWolvesLKO
6Sheff Utd.LiverpoolSunday
7TottenhamBurnleySunday
8West BromBrightonSaturday
9BarnsleyMillwallSaturday
10BirminghamQ.P.R.Saturday
11BlackburnCoventrySaturday
12BrentfordStokeSaturday
13LutonSheff Wed.Saturday
14MiddlesbroCardiffSaturday
15PrestonHuddersfieldSaturday
16RotherhamReadingSaturday
17SwanseaBristol C.Saturday
18WycombeNorwichSunday
19WimbledonHullSaturday
20Bristol R.ShrewsburySaturday
21CharltonBlackpoolSaturday
22CreweSunderlandSaturday
23FleetwoodAccringtonSaturday
24IpswichDoncasterSaturday
25Milton K.D.OxfordSaturday
26PeterboroWiganSaturday
27PlymouthLincolnSaturday
28PortsmouthGillinghamSaturday
29RochdaleBurton A.Saturday
30SwindonNorthamptonSaturday
31CelticAberdeenSaturday
32HibernianMotherwellSaturday
33KilmarnockDundee Utd.Saturday
34St MirrenRoss CountySaturday
35AlavesOsasunaLKO
36CadizR. BetisSunday
37Celta VigoValladolidSunday
38GetafeValenciaLKO
39GranadaElcheSunday
40SevillaBarcelonaSaturday
41VillarrealAtl MadridSunday
42B. MunichFC CologneSaturday
43B. DortmundBielefeldSaturday
44B. LeverkusenFreiburgSunday
45MainzAugsburgSunday
46RB LeipzigB. M’gladbachLKO
47StuttgartSchalkeSaturday
48U. BerlinHoffenheimSunday
49WolfsburgH. BerlinSaturday

