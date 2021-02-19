All Week 34 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 34 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 20th of February 2021.
Week 34 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 34 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
LKO: 3, 5, 38 46
Sunday matches: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 18, 36, 37, 39, 41, 44, 45, 48
Saturday matches: 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,
|1
|Chelsea
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Crystal P.
|Fulham
|Sunday
|3
|Leeds
|Aston V.
|LKO
|4
|Leicester
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|5
|Newcastle
|Wolves
|LKO
|6
|Sheff Utd.
|Liverpool
|Sunday
|7
|Tottenham
|Burnley
|Sunday
|8
|West Brom
|Brighton
|Saturday
|9
|Barnsley
|Millwall
|Saturday
|10
|Birmingham
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|11
|Blackburn
|Coventry
|Saturday
|12
|Brentford
|Stoke
|Saturday
|13
|Luton
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|14
|Middlesbro
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Preston
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|16
|Rotherham
|Reading
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|18
|Wycombe
|Norwich
|Sunday
|19
|Wimbledon
|Hull
|Saturday
|20
|Bristol R.
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|21
|Charlton
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|22
|Crewe
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|23
|Fleetwood
|Accrington
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|25
|Milton K.D.
|Oxford
|Saturday
|26
|Peterboro
|Wigan
|Saturday
|27
|Plymouth
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|28
|Portsmouth
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|29
|Rochdale
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|30
|Swindon
|Northampton
|Saturday
|31
|Celtic
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|32
|Hibernian
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|33
|Kilmarnock
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|34
|St Mirren
|Ross County
|Saturday
|35
|Alaves
|Osasuna
|LKO
|36
|Cadiz
|R. Betis
|Sunday
|37
|Celta Vigo
|Valladolid
|Sunday
|38
|Getafe
|Valencia
|LKO
|39
|Granada
|Elche
|Sunday
|40
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|Saturday
|41
|Villarreal
|Atl Madrid
|Sunday
|42
|B. Munich
|FC Cologne
|Saturday
|43
|B. Dortmund
|Bielefeld
|Saturday
|44
|B. Leverkusen
|Freiburg
|Sunday
|45
|Mainz
|Augsburg
|Sunday
|46
|RB Leipzig
|B. M’gladbach
|LKO
|47
|Stuttgart
|Schalke
|Saturday
|48
|U. Berlin
|Hoffenheim
|Sunday
|49
|Wolfsburg
|H. Berlin
|Saturday
UK Pools Fixtures Links
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 33 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.