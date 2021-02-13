All Week 33 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 33 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 20th of February 2021.
Week 33 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 33 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 5, 15, 30, 41
LKO: 2, 26, 37, 40
Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 10, 25, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 44, 48, 49
Saturday matches: 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13,14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 32, 42, 43, 45,46, 47
|1
|Arsenal
|Leeds
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|2
|Brighton
|Aston V.
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|3
|Crystal P.
|Burnley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|4
|Everton
|Fulham
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|5
|Leicester
|Liverpool
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|6
|Man City
|Tottenham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|7
|Southampton
|Wolves
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|8
|West Brom
|Man Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|9
|Birmingham
|Luton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|10
|Brentford
|Barnsley
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|11
|Cardiff
|Coventry
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Derby
|Middlesbro
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|13
|Huddersfield
|Wycombe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Norwich
|Stoke
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Nott’m For.
|Bournemouth
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|16
|Reading
|Millwall
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Rotherham
|Q.P.R.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Sheff Wed.
|Swansea
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|19
|Watford
|Bristol C.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|Aberdeen
|St Mirren
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Dundee Utd.
|Livingston
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Motherwell
|Hamilton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Rangers
|Kilmarnock
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Ross County
|Hibernian
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|St J’Stone
|Celtic
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|26
|Barcelona
|Alaves
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|27
|Celta Vigo
|Elche
|-:-
|-:-
|Void
|28
|Eibar
|Valladolid
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|29
|Getafe
|R. Sociedad
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|30
|Granada
|Atl Madrid
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|31
|R. Madrid
|Valencia
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|32
|Sevilla
|Huesca
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|Villarreal
|R. Betis
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|34
|Cagliari
|Atalanta
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|35
|Crotone
|Sassuolo
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|36
|Inter Milan
|Lazio
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|37
|Napoli
|Juventus
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|38
|Roma
|Udinese
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|39
|Sampdoria
|Fiorentina
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|40
|Spezia
|AC Milan
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|41
|Torino
|Genoa
|-:-
|-:-
|EKO
|42
|B. Dortmund
|Hoffenheim
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|43
|B. Leverkusen
|Mainz
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|44
|E. Frankfurt
|FC Cologne
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|45
|Stuttgart
|H. Berlin
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|46
|U. Berlin
|Schalke
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|47
|W. Bremen
|Freiburg
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|Wolfsburg
|B. M’gladbach
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|49
|Metz
|Strasbourg
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
