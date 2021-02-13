fbpx
All Week 33 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 13, 2021023
This is the week 33 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 20th of February 2021.

Week 33 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 33 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 15, 30, 41

LKO: 2, 26, 37, 40

Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 10, 25, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 44, 48, 49

Saturday matches: 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13,14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 32, 42, 43, 45,46, 47

1ArsenalLeeds-:--:-Sunday
2BrightonAston V.-:--:-LKO
3Crystal P.Burnley-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonFulham-:--:-Sunday
5LeicesterLiverpool-:--:-EKO
6Man CityTottenham-:--:-Saturday
7SouthamptonWolves-:--:-Sunday
8West BromMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
9BirminghamLuton-:--:-Saturday
10BrentfordBarnsley-:--:-Sunday
11CardiffCoventry-:--:-Saturday
12DerbyMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
13HuddersfieldWycombe-:--:-Saturday
14NorwichStoke-:--:-Saturday
15Nott’m For.Bournemouth-:--:-EKO
16ReadingMillwall-:--:-Saturday
17RotherhamQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Swansea-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
20AberdeenSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
21Dundee Utd.Livingston-:--:-Saturday
22MotherwellHamilton-:--:-Saturday
23RangersKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
24Ross CountyHibernian-:--:-Saturday
25St J’StoneCeltic-:--:-Sunday
26BarcelonaAlaves-:--:-LKO
27Celta VigoElche-:--:-Void
28EibarValladolid-:--:-Sunday
29GetafeR. Sociedad-:--:-Sunday
30GranadaAtl Madrid-:--:-EKO
31R. MadridValencia-:--:-Sunday
32SevillaHuesca-:--:-Saturday
33VillarrealR. Betis-:--:-Sunday
34CagliariAtalanta-:--:-Sunday
35CrotoneSassuolo-:--:-Sunday
36Inter MilanLazio-:--:-Sunday
37NapoliJuventus-:--:-LKO
38RomaUdinese-:--:-Sunday
39SampdoriaFiorentina-:--:-Sunday
40SpeziaAC Milan-:--:-LKO
41TorinoGenoa-:--:-EKO
42B. DortmundHoffenheim-:--:-Saturday
43B. LeverkusenMainz-:--:-Saturday
44E. FrankfurtFC Cologne-:--:-Sunday
45StuttgartH. Berlin-:--:-Saturday
46U. BerlinSchalke-:--:-Saturday
47W. BremenFreiburg-:--:-Saturday
48WolfsburgB. M’gladbach-:--:-Sunday
49MetzStrasbourg-:--:-Sunday

