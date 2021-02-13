fbpx
All Week 32 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

All Week 32 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

February 13, 2021017
All Week 32 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 33 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 13th of February 2021.

Week 32 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 32 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 5, 15, 30, 41

LKO: 2, 26, 37, 40

Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 10, 25, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 44, 48, 49

Saturday matches: 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13,14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 32, 42, 43, 45,46, 47

1Arsenal-:-LeedsSunday
2Brighton-:-Aston V.LKO
3Crystal P.-:-BurnleySaturday
4Everton-:-FulhamSunday
5Leicester-:-LiverpoolEKO
6Man City-:-TottenhamSaturday
7Southampton-:-WolvesSunday
8West Brom-:-Man Utd.Sunday
9Birmingham-:-LutonSaturday
10Brentford-:-BarnsleySunday
11Cardiff-:-CoventrySaturday
12Derby-:-MiddlesbroSaturday
13Huddersfield-:-WycombeSaturday
14Norwich-:-StokeSaturday
15Nott’m For.-:-BournemouthEKO
16Reading-:-MillwallSaturday
17RotherhamPPQ.P.R.Panel
18Sheff Wed.PPSwanseaPanel
19Watford-:-Bristol C.Saturday
20Aberdeen-:-St MirrenSaturday
21Dundee Utd.-:-LivingstonSaturday
22Motherwell-:-HamiltonSaturday
23Rangers-:-KilmarnockSaturday
24Ross CountyPPHibernianPanel
25St J’Stone-:-CelticSunday
26Barcelona-:-AlavesLKO
27Celta Vigo3-:-1ElcheVoid
28Eibar-:-ValladolidSunday
29Getafe-:-R. SociedadSunday
30Granada-:-Atl MadridEKO
31R. Madrid-:-ValenciaSunday
32Sevilla-:-HuescaSaturday
33Villarreal-:-R. BetisSunday
34Cagliari-:-AtalantaSunday
35Crotone-:-SassuoloSunday
36Inter Milan-:-LazioSunday
37Napoli-:-JuventusLKO
38Roma-:-UdineseSunday
39Sampdoria-:-FiorentinaSunday
40Spezia-:-AC MilanLKO
41Torino-:-GenoaEKO
42B. Dortmund-:-HoffenheimSaturday
43B. Leverkusen-:-MainzSaturday
44E. Frankfurt-:-FC CologneSunday
45Stuttgart-:-H. BerlinSaturday
46U. Berlin-:-SchalkeSaturday
47W. Bremen-:-FreiburgSaturday
48Wolfsburg-:-B. M’gladbachSunday
49Metz-:-StrasbourgSunday

UK Pools Fixtures Links

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 34 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 33 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 32 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 31 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 30 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 28 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

About Author

All Week 32 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 6, 2015052

Football Meets Corporate Nigeria: Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, to Ring NSE Closing Bell

In a bid to market the Nigerian national football team to corporate organisations, the coach of the Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh will on August 17, ring the closing bell of the Nigeria Stock Exchange i
Read More
Jose Mourinho SPORTS
January 15, 2019092

La Liga Awaits Mourinho’s Return

Jose Mourinho returning to La Liga would be a “great spectacle”, the league’s president has said. Javier Tebas insists the former Real Madrid manager would be welcomed back to Spanish football, follow
Read More
August 14, 2013038

Agali: Regular Salaries Will Boost Eagles Technical Crew

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali, says consistent and prompt payment of the salaries and allowances of the technical crew of the Super Eagles would ‘further help in moving Nigeria to the next
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon