All Week 29 2020 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 29 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 23rd of January 2021.
Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 29 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 9, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28
LKO: 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 20, 26, 32, 34, 39, 42, 43, 46, 47, 48, 49
Sunday matches: 6, 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 27, 29, 30, 31, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45
Monday matches:
Panel:
Here are all the UK football pool results for week 29 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|No.
|Football Pools Games
|Result
|Status
|1
|Fulham
|Burnley
|2
|Man Utd.
|Liverpool
|3
|Aberdeen
|Motherwell
|4
|Rangers
|Ross County
|5
|Alaves
|Real Madrid
|LKO
|6
|Atl. Madrid
|Valencia
|Sunday
|7
|Celta Vigo
|Eibar
|Sunday
|8
|Elche
|Barcelona
|Sunday
|9
|Huesca
|Villarreal
|EKO
|10
|Osasuna
|Granada
|Sunday
|11
|R. Sociedad
|R. Betis
|LKO
|12
|Sevilla
|Cadiz
|LKO
|13
|AC Milan
|Atalanta
|LKO
|14
|Fiorentina
|Crotone
|LKO
|15
|Genoa
|Cagliari
|Sunday
|16
|Juventus
|Bologna
|Sunday
|17
|Lazio
|Sassuolo
|Sunday
|18
|Parma
|Sampdoria
|Sunday
|19
|Roma
|Spezia
|EKO
|20
|Udinese
|Inter Milan
|LKO
|21
|Verona
|Napoli
|Sunday
|22
|Augsburg
|Union Berlin
|EKO
|23
|Bielefeld
|E. Frankfurt
|EKO
|24
|B. Leverkusen
|Wolfsburg
|EKO
|25
|Freiburg
|Stuttgart
|EKO
|26
|Hertha B.
|Werder B.
|LKO
|27
|Hoffenheim
|FC Cologne
|Sunday
|28
|Mainz
|RB Leipzig
|EKO
|29
|Schalke
|B. Munich
|Sunday
|30
|Bordeaux
|Angers
|Sunday
|31
|Dijon
|Strasbourg
|Sunday
|32
|Lens
|Nice
|LKO
|33
|Metz
|Nantes
|Sunday
|34
|Monaco
|Marseille
|LKO
|35
|Nimes
|Lorient
|Sunday
|36
|Reims
|Brest
|Sunday
|37
|Rennes
|Lille
|Sunday
|38
|St Etienne
|Lyon
|Sunday
|39
|Den Haag
|FC Emmen
|LKO
|40
|Feyenoord
|AZ Alkmaar
|Sunday
|41
|Fort.Sittard
|Ajax
|Sunday
|42
|Heracles
|Heerenveen
|LKO
|43
|PSV
|Waalwijk
|LKO
|44
|Twente
|Venlo
|Sunday
|45
|Utrecht
|Sp Rotterdam
|Sunday
|46
|Vitesse
|Groningen
|LKO
|47
|Kortrijk
|Cercle Brugge
|LKO
|48
|KV Mechelen
|Eupen
|LKO
|49
|St. Truiden
|Mouscron
|LKO
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.