All Week 29 2020 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

January 22, 2021017
This is the week 29 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 23rd of January 2021.

Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 29 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 9, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28

LKO: 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 20, 26, 32, 34, 39, 42, 43, 46, 47, 48, 49

Sunday matches: 6, 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 27, 29, 30, 31, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 45

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool results for week 29 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Football Pools GamesResultStatus
1Fulham     Burnley  
2Man Utd.     Liverpool  
 
3Aberdeen     Motherwell  
4Rangers     Ross County  
 
5Alaves     Real Madrid LKO
6Atl. Madrid     Valencia Sunday
7Celta Vigo     Eibar Sunday
8Elche     Barcelona Sunday
9Huesca     Villarreal EKO
10Osasuna     Granada Sunday
11R. Sociedad     R. Betis LKO
12Sevilla     Cadiz LKO
 
13AC Milan     Atalanta LKO
14Fiorentina     Crotone LKO
15Genoa     Cagliari Sunday
16Juventus     Bologna Sunday
17Lazio     Sassuolo Sunday
18Parma     Sampdoria Sunday
19Roma     Spezia EKO
20Udinese     Inter Milan LKO
21Verona     Napoli Sunday
 
22Augsburg     Union Berlin EKO
23Bielefeld     E. Frankfurt EKO
24B. Leverkusen     Wolfsburg EKO
25Freiburg     Stuttgart EKO
26Hertha B.     Werder B. LKO
27Hoffenheim     FC Cologne Sunday
28Mainz     RB Leipzig EKO
29Schalke     B. Munich Sunday
 
30Bordeaux     Angers Sunday
31Dijon     Strasbourg Sunday
32Lens     Nice LKO
33Metz     Nantes Sunday
34Monaco     Marseille LKO
35Nimes     Lorient Sunday
36Reims     Brest Sunday
37Rennes     Lille Sunday
38St Etienne     Lyon Sunday
 
39Den Haag     FC Emmen LKO
40Feyenoord     AZ Alkmaar Sunday
41Fort.Sittard     Ajax Sunday
42Heracles     Heerenveen LKO
43PSV     Waalwijk LKO
44Twente     Venlo Sunday
45Utrecht     Sp Rotterdam Sunday
46Vitesse     Groningen LKO
 
47Kortrijk     Cercle Brugge LKO
48KV Mechelen     Eupen LKO
49St. Truiden     Mouscron LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 29 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

