All Week 25 2020 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 25 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 26th of December 2020.
Week 25 2020 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 25 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 5, 35, 39, 43, 48
LKO: 1, 7, 8, 22
Sunday matches: 4, 6, 9, 10
Monday matches:
Panel:
Here are all the UK football pool results for week 25 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|1
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|LKO
|2
|Aston V.
|Crystal P.
|3
|Fulham
|Southampton
|4
|Leeds
|Burnley
|Sunday
|5
|Leicester
|Man Utd.
|EKO
|6
|Liverpool
|West Brom
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Newcastle
|LKO
|8
|Sheff Utd.
|Everton
|LKO
|9
|West Ham
|Brighton
|Sunday
|10
|Wolves
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|11
|Barnsley
|Huddersfield
|12
|Blackburn
|Sheff Wed.
|13
|Bournemouth
|Millwall
|14
|Bristol C.
|Wycombe
|15
|Cardiff
|Brentford
|16
|Coventry
|Stoke
|17
|Derby
|Preston
|18
|Middlesboro
|Rotherham
|19
|Nott’m For.
|Birmingham
|20
|Q.P.R.
|Swansea
|21
|Reading
|Luton
|22
|Watford
|Norwich
|LKO
|23
|Blackpool
|Rochdale
|24
|Charlton
|Plymouth
|25
|Crewe
|Fleetwood
|26
|Doncaster
|Accrington
|27
|Gillingham
|Peterboro
|28
|Ipswich
|Northampton
|29
|Lincoln
|Burton A.
|30
|Milton K.D.
|Bristol R.
|31
|Oxford Utd.
|Wimbledon
|32
|Portsmouth
|Swindon
|33
|Sunderland
|Hull
|34
|Wigan
|Shrewsbury
|35
|Cambridge U.
|Leyton O.
|EKO
|36
|Carlisle
|Bolton
|37
|Cheltenham
|Stevenage
|38
|Crawley
|Newport Co.
|39
|Exeter
|Forest G.
|EKO
|40
|Morecambe
|Grimsby
|41
|Oldham
|Harrogate
|42
|Port Vale
|Barrow
|43
|Southend
|Colchester
|EKO
|44
|Aberdeen
|St Johnstone
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|Motherwell
|46
|Hamilton
|Celtic
|47
|Kilmarnock
|Livingston
|48
|Rangers
|Hibernian
|EKO
|49
|Ross County
|St Mirren
