All Week 24 2020 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 24 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 19th of December 2020.
Week 24 2020 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 24 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO: 2, 14, 28
LKO: 3, 5
Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 44
Monday matches:
Panel:
Here are all the UK football pool results for week 24 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|No.
|Advance Coupon Games
|Result
|Status
|1
|Brighton
|Sheff Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Crystal P.
|Liverpool
|EKO
|3
|Everton
|Arsenal
|LKO
|4
|Man Utd.
|Leeds
|Sunday
|5
|Newcastle
|Fulham
|LKO
|6
|Southampton
|Man City
|7
|Tottenham
|Leicester
|Sunday
|8
|West Brom
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|9
|Birmingham
|Middlesboro
|10
|Brentford
|Reading
|11
|Huddersfield
|Watford
|12
|Luton
|Bournemouth
|13
|Millwall
|Nott’m For.
|14
|Norwich
|Cardiff
|EKO
|15
|Rotherham
|Derby
|16
|Sheff Wed.
|Coventry
|17
|Stoke
|Blackburn
|18
|Swansea
|Barnsley
|19
|Wycombe
|Q.P.R.
|20
|Accrington
|Blackpool
|21
|Wimbledon
|Crewe
|22
|Bristol R.
|Oxford Utd.
|23
|Burton A.
|Doncaster
|24
|Fleetwood
|Wigan
|25
|Northampton
|Lincoln
|26
|Peterboro
|Ipswich
|27
|Plymouth
|Milton K.D.
|28
|Rochdale
|Gillingham
|EKO
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Sunderland
|30
|Swindon
|Charlton
|31
|Barrow
|Cheltenham
|32
|Bolton
|Tranmere
|33
|Bradford C.
|Cambridge U.
|34
|Colchester
|Morecambe
|35
|Forest G.
|Carlisle
|36
|Grimsby
|Scunthorpe
|37
|Harrogate
|Salford C.
|38
|Leyton O.
|Crawley
|39
|Mansfield
|Southend
|40
|Newport Co.
|Oldham
|41
|Stevenage
|Exeter
|42
|Walsall
|Port Vale
|43
|Hibernian
|Dundee Utd.
|44
|Kilmarnock
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|45
|Rangers
|Motherwell
|46
|Ross County
|Hamilton
|47
|St Mirren
|St Johnstone
|48
|Alloa
|Inverness
|49
|Arbroath
|Ayr Utd.
Source: Allnew Nigeria
