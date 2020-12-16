fbpx
All Week 24 2020 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

This is the week 24 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 19th of December 2020.

Week 24 2020 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 24 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 2, 14, 28

LKO: 3, 5

Sunday matches: 1, 4, 7, 8, 44

Monday matches: 

Panel:

Here are all the UK football pool results for week 24 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

No.Advance Coupon GamesResultStatus
1Brighton       Sheff Utd. Sunday
2Crystal P.       Liverpool EKO
3Everton       Arsenal LKO
4Man Utd.       Leeds Sunday
5Newcastle       Fulham LKO
6Southampton       Man City  
7Tottenham       Leicester Sunday
8West Brom       Aston V. Sunday
9Birmingham       Middlesboro  
10Brentford       Reading  
11Huddersfield       Watford  
12Luton       Bournemouth  
13Millwall       Nott’m For.  
14Norwich       Cardiff EKO
15Rotherham       Derby  
16Sheff Wed.       Coventry  
17Stoke       Blackburn  
18Swansea       Barnsley  
19Wycombe       Q.P.R.  
 
20Accrington       Blackpool  
21Wimbledon       Crewe  
22Bristol R.       Oxford Utd.  
23Burton A.       Doncaster  
24Fleetwood       Wigan  
25Northampton       Lincoln  
26Peterboro       Ipswich  
27Plymouth       Milton K.D.  
28Rochdale       Gillingham EKO
29Shrewsbury       Sunderland  
30Swindon       Charlton  
 
31Barrow       Cheltenham  
32Bolton       Tranmere  
33Bradford C.       Cambridge U.  
34Colchester       Morecambe  
35Forest G.       Carlisle  
36Grimsby       Scunthorpe  
37Harrogate       Salford C.  
38Leyton O.       Crawley  
39Mansfield       Southend  
40Newport Co.       Oldham  
41Stevenage       Exeter  
42Walsall       Port Vale  
 
43Hibernian       Dundee Utd.  
44Kilmarnock       Aberdeen Sunday
45Rangers       Motherwell  
46Ross County       Hamilton  
47St Mirren       St Johnstone  
 
48Alloa       Inverness  
49Arbroath       Ayr Utd.  

