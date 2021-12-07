fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

All Week 23 UK Pool Results For Sat 11, Dec 2021

December 7, 20210102

This is the week 23 2021 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 11th of December 2021.

Week 23 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 23 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 

LKO: 8

Sunday matches: 2, 3, 5, 6, 43, 45

Saturday matches: 1, 4, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalSouthamptonSaturday
2BrightonTottenhamSunday
3BurnleyWest HamSunday
4ChelseaLeedsSaturday
5Crystal P.EvertonSunday
6LeicesterNewcastleSunday
7LiverpoolAston V.Saturday
8NorwichMan Utd.LKO
9BirminghamCardiffSaturday
10BournemouthBlackburnSaturday
11DerbyBlackpoolSaturday
12HullBristol C.Saturday
13LutonFulhamSaturday
14PeterboroMillwallSaturday
15PrestonBarnsleySaturday
16StokeMiddlesbroSaturday
17SwanseaNott’m For.Saturday
18West BromReadingSaturday
19AccringtonBoltonSaturday
20CharltonCambridge U.Saturday
21CheltenhamLincolnSaturday
22CreweSheff Wed.Saturday
23DoncasterShrewsburySaturday
24FleetwoodGillinghamSaturday
25Milton K.D.OxfordSaturday
26PortsmouthMorecambeSaturday
27RotherhamBurton A.Saturday
28SunderlandPlymouthSaturday
29WiganIpswichSaturday
30WycombeWimbledonSaturday
31BarrowSwindonSaturday
32Bradford C.Sutton Utd.Saturday
33Bristol R.RochdaleSaturday
34ExeterTranmereSaturday
35HarrogateNorthamptonSaturday
36HartlepoolScunthorpeSaturday
37Leyton O.CrawleySaturday
38MansfieldSalford C.Saturday
39Newport Co.Port ValeSaturday
40OldhamForest G.Saturday
41StevenageCarlisleSaturday
42WalsallColchesterSaturday
43CelticMotherwellSunday
44Dundee Utd.LivingstonSaturday
45HeartsRangersSunday
46Ross CountyDundeeSaturday
47St J’StoneAberdeenSaturday
48St MirrenHibernianSaturday
49DunfermlineQueen O’SthSaturday

About Author

All Week 23 UK Pool Results For Sat 11, Dec 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]INTERNATIONALSPORTS
June 11, 20130208

Kalu Uche Bags Turkish League Award

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian born player and Kasimpasa goal machine, Kalu Uche has been named the Super Lig’s gentleman footballer of the just concluded 2012/13 season in Turke
Read More
August 30, 20130194

Champions League: Bayern Battles ManCity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the buzz sorrounding the Champions league continues, clubs are fighting hard to stay relevant by winning the majority of their matches. The reigning Euro
Read More
New Zealand Weightlifter Becomes First Transgender Olympic Athlete INTERNATIONALSPORTS
June 21, 20210649

New Zealand Weightlifter Becomes First Transgender Olympic Athlete

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand’s weightlifter has been selected as the first transgender Olympic athlete on Monday after Kiwi officials made a groundbrea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.