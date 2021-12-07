All Week 23 UK Pool Results For Sat 11, Dec 2021

This is the week 23 2021 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 11th of December 2021.
Week 23 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 23 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO:
LKO: 8
Sunday matches: 2, 3, 5, 6, 43, 45
Saturday matches: 1, 4, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|Saturday
|2
|Brighton
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|3
|Burnley
|West Ham
|Sunday
|4
|Chelsea
|Leeds
|Saturday
|5
|Crystal P.
|Everton
|Sunday
|6
|Leicester
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|7
|Liverpool
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|8
|Norwich
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|9
|Birmingham
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|10
|Bournemouth
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|11
|Derby
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|12
|Hull
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|13
|Luton
|Fulham
|Saturday
|14
|Peterboro
|Millwall
|Saturday
|15
|Preston
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|18
|West Brom
|Reading
|Saturday
|19
|Accrington
|Bolton
|Saturday
|20
|Charlton
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|21
|Cheltenham
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|22
|Crewe
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|23
|Doncaster
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|24
|Fleetwood
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|25
|Milton K.D.
|Oxford
|Saturday
|26
|Portsmouth
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|27
|Rotherham
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|28
|Sunderland
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|29
|Wigan
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|30
|Wycombe
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|31
|Barrow
|Swindon
|Saturday
|32
|Bradford C.
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|33
|Bristol R.
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|34
|Exeter
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|35
|Harrogate
|Northampton
|Saturday
|36
|Hartlepool
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|37
|Leyton O.
|Crawley
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Newport Co.
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|40
|Oldham
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|41
|Stevenage
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|42
|Walsall
|Colchester
|Saturday
|43
|Celtic
|Motherwell
|Sunday
|44
|Dundee Utd.
|Livingston
|Saturday
|45
|Hearts
|Rangers
|Sunday
|46
|Ross County
|Dundee
|Saturday
|47
|St J’Stone
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|48
|St Mirren
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|49
|Dunfermline
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
