All Week 22 UK Pool Results For Sat 4, Dec 2021

This is the week 22 2021 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 4th of December 2021.
Week 22 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 22 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO:
LKO: 7, 35
Sunday matches: 1, 2, 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 33, 34, 37, 39
Saturday matches: 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 36, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Leicester
|Sunday
|2
|Leeds
|Brentford
|Sunday
|3
|Man Utd.
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|4
|Newcastle
|Burnley
|Saturday
|5
|Southampton
|Brighton
|Saturday
|6
|Tottenham
|Norwich
|Sunday
|7
|Watford
|Man City
|LKO
|8
|Wolves
|Liverpool
|Saturday
|9
|Barnsley
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|10
|Blackburn
|Preston
|Saturday
|11
|Blackpool
|Luton
|Saturday
|12
|Bristol C.
|Derby
|Saturday
|13
|Cardiff
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|14
|Middlesbro
|Swansea
|Saturday
|15
|Millwall
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|16
|Nott’m For.
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|17
|Q.P.R.
|Stoke
|Sunday
|18
|Reading
|Hull
|Saturday
|19
|Accrington
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|20
|Sunderland
|Oxford
|Saturday
|21
|Wimbledon
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|22
|Bristol R.
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|23
|Burton A.
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|24
|Carlisle
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|25
|Colchester
|Wigan
|Sunday
|26
|Doncaster
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|27
|Ipswich
|Barrow
|Saturday
|28
|Kidderminster
|Halifax
|Sunday
|29
|Leyton O.
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|30
|Lincoln
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|31
|Portsmouth
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|32
|Rochdale
|Plymouth
|Sunday
|33
|Salford C.
|Chesterfield
|Sunday
|34
|Walsall
|Swindon
|Saturday
|35
|Yeovil
|Stevenage
|LKO
|36
|Aberdeen
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|37
|Dundee Utd.
|Celtic
|Sunday
|38
|Hibernian
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|39
|Livingston
|Hearts
|Sunday
|40
|Rangers
|Dundee
|Saturday
|41
|St J’Stone
|Ross County
|Saturday
|42
|Aldershot
|Altrincham
|Saturday
|43
|Barnet
|Maidenhead
|Saturday
|44
|Bromley
|Wealdstone
|Saturday
|45
|Dagenham
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|46
|Dover
|Wrexham
|Saturday
|47
|Solihull M.
|Woking
|Saturday
|48
|Weymouth
|Torquay
|Saturday
|49
|Bradford PA
|Brackley
|Saturday
