All Week 22 UK Pool Results For Sat 4, Dec 2021

December 2, 2021073

This is the week 22 2021 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 4th of December 2021.

Week 22 2021 Coupon Pool Information

These, below, are the crucial week 22 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

EKO: 

LKO: 7, 35

Sunday matches: 1, 2, 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 33, 34, 37, 39

Saturday matches: 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 36, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.LeicesterSunday
2LeedsBrentfordSunday
3Man Utd.Crystal P.Sunday
4NewcastleBurnleySaturday
5SouthamptonBrightonSaturday
6TottenhamNorwichSunday
7WatfordMan CityLKO
8WolvesLiverpoolSaturday
9BarnsleyHuddersfieldSaturday
10BlackburnPrestonSaturday
11BlackpoolLutonSaturday
12Bristol C.DerbySaturday
13CardiffSheff Utd.Saturday
14MiddlesbroSwanseaSaturday
15MillwallBirminghamSaturday
16Nott’m For.PeterboroSaturday
17Q.P.R.StokeSunday
18ReadingHullSaturday
19AccringtonFleetwoodSaturday
20SunderlandOxfordSaturday
21WimbledonCheltenhamSaturday
22Bristol R.Sutton Utd.Saturday
23Burton A.Port ValeSaturday
24CarlisleShrewsburySaturday
25ColchesterWiganSunday
26DoncasterMansfieldSaturday
27IpswichBarrowSaturday
28KidderminsterHalifaxSunday
29Leyton O.TranmereSaturday
30LincolnHartlepoolSaturday
31PortsmouthHarrogateSaturday
32RochdalePlymouthSunday
33Salford C.ChesterfieldSunday
34WalsallSwindonSaturday
35YeovilStevenageLKO
36AberdeenSt MirrenSaturday
37Dundee Utd.CelticSunday
38HibernianMotherwellSaturday
39LivingstonHeartsSunday
40RangersDundeeSaturday
41St J’StoneRoss CountySaturday
42AldershotAltrinchamSaturday
43BarnetMaidenheadSaturday
44BromleyWealdstoneSaturday
45DagenhamGrimsbySaturday
46DoverWrexhamSaturday
47Solihull M.WokingSaturday
48WeymouthTorquaySaturday
49Bradford PABrackleySaturday
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

