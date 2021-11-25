All Week 21 UK Pool Results For Sat 27, Nov 2021

This is the week 21 2021 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 27th of November 2021.
Week 21 2021 Coupon Pool Information
These, below, are the crucial week 21 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
EKO:
LKO: 2
Sunday matches: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 16, 24, 42, 45
Saturday matches: 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 48
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Everton
|Sunday
|2
|Brighton
|Leeds
|LKO
|3
|Burnley
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|4
|Chelsea
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|5
|Crystal P.
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|6
|Leicester
|Watford
|Sunday
|7
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|Saturday
|8
|Man City
|West Ham
|Sunday
|9
|Norwich
|Wolves
|Saturday
|10
|Birmingham
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|11
|Bournemouth
|Coventry
|Saturday
|12
|Huddersfield
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|13
|Hull
|Millwall
|Saturday
|14
|Luton
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Peterboro
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|16
|Sheff Utd.
|Bristol C.
|Sunday
|17
|Stoke
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|18
|Swansea
|Reading
|Saturday
|19
|Wimbledon
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|20
|Bolton
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|22
|Cambridge U.
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|23
|Gillingham
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|Crewe
|Sunday
|25
|Lincoln
|Accrington
|Saturday
|26
|Morecambe
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|27
|Oxford
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|28
|Plymouth
|Wigan
|Saturday
|29
|Sheff Wed.
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Charlton
|Saturday
|31
|Carlisle
|Walsall
|Saturday
|32
|Crawley
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|33
|Forest G.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|34
|Northampton
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|35
|Port Vale
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|36
|Rochdale
|Exeter
|Saturday
|37
|Salford C.
|Oldham
|Saturday
|38
|Scunthorpe
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Sutton Utd.
|Barrow
|Saturday
|40
|Swindon
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|41
|Tranmere
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|42
|Celtic
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|43
|Dundee
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|44
|Hearts
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|45
|Livingston
|Rangers
|Sunday
|46
|Ross County
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|47
|St J’Stone
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|48
|Arbroath
|Forfar
|Saturday
|49
|Ayr Utd.
|Albion R.
|Saturday
