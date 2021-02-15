fbpx
All-Share Index Falls By 3.04%, N660bn Lost

February 15, 2021034
The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index fell by 3.04 percent, while market capitalisation dropped by N660 billion.

Last week’s trading saw investors lose N660 billion, while the market capitalisation closed at N21.16 trillion.

The exception in last week’s market depreciation was the NSE Growth Index that saw a 0.42 appreciation.

There were 27,844 deals transacted last week with a turnover og 2.68 billion shares worth N23.66 billion.

Financial institutions led the gainers’ chart with market trading shares of 2.03 billion with a N13.42 billion value in 14,832 deals.

With 181.77 million shares worth N3.60 billion in 4,676 deals, the consumer goods sector comes second, while the conglomerate industry had a turnover of 175.09 million shares worth N324.01 million in 1,168 deals.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc pulled in a combined total of 1.21 billion shares worth N6.58 billion across 3,785 deals.

The three top equities added 45.02 percent to the total equity turnover volume and 27.81 percent value.

All-Share Index Falls By 3.04%, N660bn Lost
