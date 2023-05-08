All Set For 3rd CMC Connect National Policy Dialogue

The Management of CMC Connect LLP, one of Africa’s leading perception management and public affairs consulting firms, is set to host public and regulatory affairs practitioners in the private and public sectors to a national discourse in the area of fiscal policy direction for the incoming government.



The program is billed for Thursday May 11, 2023 via an online webinar platform between 10:00am and 12:00 noon. Theme: “Setting a Fiscal Policy Agenda for the Bola Tinubu Administration”. Keynote Speaker is Dr Abiodun Adedipe, a distinguished economist with expertise in fiscal policy, banking, finance, and public sector consulting.

The program will be moderated by Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, founder and Lead Partner at CMC Connect LLP. The dialogue will have a panel of discussants drawn from different sectors of the economy. They include Mr Tilewa Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer at The CFG Advisory; Mr Vivian Ikem, Corporate Affairs and Communications Director at Japan Tobacco International, among others.



The discourse is designed as a convergent platform for private sector players in public and Regulatory affairs to make case for their business interest on key issues around fiscal policies and regulatory challenges in Nigeria.



Speaking on the policy dialogue session, Adetola Odusote, Partner, Public Affairs at CMC Connect LLP, explained that “as Nigerians await the swearing of the President Elect, many businesses are anticipating with bated breath, the direction of the new administration’s fiscal policy.

The last eight years have been very challenging for most Nigerian businesses and the hope is that the new administration will institute significant pro-business policy reforms that will re-inflate the economy.



“CMC Connect’s 3rd National Policy Dialogue, a non-political, non-partisan, pro-business platform, will bring together key stakeholders with the objective of aggregating views and making very incisive recommendations on how best the next government can move the Nigerian economy forward”, Odusote stated.