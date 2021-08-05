fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Alisson Becker Extends Contract With Liverpool

August 5, 20210115
Alisson Becker Extends Contract With Liverpool

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s goalkeeper signed a six-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

Accomplishment

Brazil’s Alisson has established himself as one of the world’s top keepers since arriving at Anfield from Roma for £66 million ($91 million) in 2018.

He has won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FIFA World Club Cup with Jurgen Klopp’s side, earning UEFA’s Yashin Award for keepers for his performances during the Reds’ 2019 European campaign.

Alisson is the first keeper in Liverpool history to score a goal after heading the winner at West Bromwich Albion in May.

The 28-year-old is now tied to Liverpool until 2027, becoming the third player to commit his future to the Reds over the last week.

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brazil midfielder Fabinho also signed new long-term deals.

“I think I didn’t waste too much time to think about that,” Alisson told Liverpool’s website.

READ ALSO: N-Power: How Beneficiaries Can Resolve Stipend Payment Issues

“It’s something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

“Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy.

“I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.”

After Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season, surrendering the title to Manchester City in the process, Alisson expects his side to get back among the trophies this term.

“We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing for, the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there,” he said.

“But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go.”

About Author

Alisson Becker Extends Contract With Liverpool
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Paga Acquires Apposit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONAL
January 22, 20200216

Paga Acquires Ethiopan Tech Firm, Apposit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian tech startup, Paga, has acquired an Ethiopian-based software development firm, Apposit, which has been working closely with it since 2010. The Ethi
Read More
INTERNATIONALMANUFACTURINGSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
July 22, 20140130

SOUTH AFRICA | Electronics Giant Set To Build TV Plant In SA Free Trade Zone

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In an effort to cut costs and also expand its overseas production lines, Samsung Electronics is planning to build a $375 million TV manufacturing plant in t
Read More
Solskjaer NEWSLETTERSPORTS
March 17, 20190254

Solskjaer Promises Manchester United Will Bounce Back after Consecutive Losses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in his tenure, the Old Trafford boss promised supporters a strong fight back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.