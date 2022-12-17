Algeria Submits Bid To Host 2025 AFCON

Algeria’s football federation announced Friday that it has submitted a bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Guinea was stripped of the tournament due to insufficient infrastructure.

“I am currently in Cairo, and I have just officially submitted Algeria’s application” to host the tournament, Salah Bey Aboud, spokesman for the Algerian Football Federation (AFF), told public radio station Chaine 3.

According to him, the Cairo-based Confederation of African Football (CAF) has received bids from Algeria’s neighbor and arch-rival Morocco, as well as a joint bid from Nigeria and Benin.

Algeria’s sports and youth minister said on Tuesday that the country’s application was “solid and consistent”.

“Unlike other bids, Algeria has operational facilities,” Abderezzak Sebgag said.

CAF will inspect facilities in January before making a final decision in February.