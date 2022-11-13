Alex Pereira Knocks Out Israel Adesanya For UFC Middleweight Title

Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and former kickboxer, Alex Pereira has won the UFC Middleweight Championship by knocking out Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya in round five.

Pereira landed a flurry of blows, including an uppercut, to deliver Adesanya his first loss in the division and his third versus the Brazilian following losses in 2016 and 2017.

With only five UFC fights, Pereira becomes the new undisputed champion.

A obviously startled, wounded, and shaky Adesanya was unable to keep up as the referee called time before the buzzer.