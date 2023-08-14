Alex Otti Bans Commercial Bikes In Umuahai, Abia

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ordered a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles, often known as okada, in Umuahia and Aba.

This instruction is effective immediately, according to Governor Otti’s Chief Press Secretary Kazie Uko.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis,” the statement read.

“Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

“Also, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating this order, for possible prosecution. This directive takes immediate effect.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Abia State is not the first to place restrictions on okadas, other states like Lagos and Zamfara.

Osun state police command on July issued a warning to motorcyclists who wear hoods or facemasks to hide their heads, faces, and noses.