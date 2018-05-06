Alex Ferguson Undergoes Brain Surgery

Alex Ferguson Undergoes Brain Surgery

May 6, 2018
Alex FergusonFormer Manchester United Coach, Alex Ferguson

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced Saturday.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” said a United statement.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Ferguson’s son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side’s League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

