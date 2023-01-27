ALAT Launches Campaign To Promote Stronger Savings And Investment Culture In 2023 

ALAT by Wema, Nigeria’s leading digital bank, has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging Nigerians to imbibe a healthy savings and investment culture. This will help them build a strong financial base in the new year.

The bank, in a statement, encouraged both existing and new customers to take advantage of its numerous savings offerings to grow their finances and create wealth by cultivating a strong culture of regular savings and investment.

According to Morolake Philip-Ladipo, Acting Head, Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, there are nine savings services on ALAT that customers can choose from, noting that they can earn up to 10% interest.

“As people resume their various activities after the festive season, the early weeks of the year are often associated with a rise in spending. There are nine savings plans on ALAT that customers can choose from, to ramp up their savings and investment. Naturally, it is difficult for people to save money because there isn’t going to be sufficient money to keep after spending. However, there is a more significant gain when people cultivate the discipline of making regular savings and investment a lifestyle,” she said.

For customers who would like to spend, the Spend and Save feature is the most convenient option. Customers can automatically save a percentage of the transaction amount on ALAT and earn interest on their savings. They determine the specific transaction type and duration when a withdrawal can be made.

Other savings and investment products include Stash, Flexi Goal, Spend and Save, Fixed Goal, Lock Up Savings, Dollar Plan, Investment, and Rotating Savings.

Philip-Ladipo added that the various savings features available were designed to meet the preferences and needs of everyone who desires to be intentional about their savings and investment culture.