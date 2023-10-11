ALAT By Wema Joins Forces With Curacel To Transform The Embedded Insurance Industry



Curacel, the leading embedded insurance company, is excited to announce a game-changing partnership with ALAT by Wema, Nigeria’s foremost fully digital bank, to offer Car, Device, and Health Insurance to ALAT users.

ALAT by Wema has long been a trailblazer in the digital banking sphere, offering a wide array of innovative financial services designed to simplify and elevate the banking experience. Now, with Curacel’s cutting-edge embedded insurance solutions seamlessly integrated, ALAT reinforces its position as a pioneer in the digital banking industry.

Speaking on this momentous collaboration, Henry Mascot, CEO of Curacel, remarked, “Our partnership with ALAT signifies a monumental step forward in the world of insurance services. We are proud to work with ALAT by Wema, an institution known for its unwavering commitment to digital innovation.”

The collaboration between Curacel and ALAT was marked by a swift and efficient onboarding and integration process, underscored by close collaboration between both teams this was highlighted by the ALAT Product Owner, Gift Iloabuchi. Mascot continued, “The experience working with the ALAT team has been outstanding. The speed and efficiency of the onboarding process, coupled with the high level of teamwork, truly sets this partnership apart.” The impact of this collaboration on ALAT’s business is noteworthy.

With the ability to easily purchase Car, Device, and Health Insurance directly through the ALAT app, customers enjoy unparalleled convenience, eliminating the need to seek insurance services elsewhere. This integration not only enhances customer

satisfaction but also gives ALAT by Wema a competitive edge in the digital banking arena.

Henry Mascot concluded, “This partnership is a transformative moment for the insurance industry, showcasing the power of digital innovation in redefining insurance services accessibility and management. Curacel is committed to continually enhancing and expanding our offerings to provide unmatched value to our users.”

For more information about Curacel, please visit curacel.ai

For more information about ALAT please visit online.alat.ng

