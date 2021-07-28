Alabraba Joins ASPEN Fellowship To Drive Financial Inclusion

July 28, 2021 117

The Chairman of Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), Jay Alabraba, has been selected to join the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship to drive financial and economic inclusion agenda.

Alabraba, according to a statement on Tuesday, will join a diverse class of leaders from across the global finance industry to promote the work of the network.

Commenting on the fellowship, Alabraba, who is also the co-founder of Paga, the pioneering mobile money operator, said, “I am honored to join The Aspen Institute through Class V of the Finance Leaders Fellowship and very excited to help advance the work of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

“The focus of the fellowship aligns superbly with my personal values, and I will leverage on the platform to drive agenda items around both financial and economic inclusion.”

Commenting on Alabraba’s selection, Kara Gustafson, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship, said “We welcome this class of the fellowship at a watershed moment for economies across the globe.

“The pandemic has catalysed a decisive shift in the way businesses consider the stakeholders they serve, the communities they impact, and the workforces they aspire to engage.”

“I congratulate Jay and the other members of his class of outstanding leaders who have the belief, talent, and resilience needed to positively reshape the future of the industry at an inflection point that demands values-driven leadership.”

The Finance Leaders Fellowship was founded in 2016 by Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow, Ranji Nagaswami, and Aspen Institute Trustee, Chris Varelas, coming out of the 2008 financial crisis and the critical need to rebuild trust between the industry and society.

The fellowship’s focus is on developing a community of high-integrity leaders in the global finance industry, now with 105 Fellows across 20 countries.

Using the Aspen Institute method of text-based dialogue and building upon the Institute’s commitment to values-based, a action-oriented leadership, the program encourages selected Finance Fellows to consider values and perspectives necessary for effective leadership in finance and in society at-large.