Al-Shabaab Engages Mogadishu Security Forces In Gun Battle

February 1, 2021013
A hotel in central Mogadishu, Somalia, was attacked by gunmen who have identified themselves as part of the Al-Shabaab jihadist group. The gunmen have engaged soldiers and other security forces in a gunbattle.

The hotel, Hotel Afrik, was cordoned off by soldiers, blocking off access to the area.

Hotel Afrik is host to top government officials, members of Somalia’s security agencies, and community heads.

It is also close to the Mogadishu airport.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said to AFP, “There is (an) ongoing attack on a hotel… A car bomb hit the front entrance and armed men stormed the building.

“There is an exchange of gunfire and the security forces are trying to rescue people inside from the attackers.”

Prior to the shooting, a car at the entrance of the hotel.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the insurgent group said, “The mujahidin stormed in an ongoing operation inside Hotel Afrik where members of the apostate team are stationed,” in a statement.

Al-Shabaab in East Africa

Al-Shabaab has continued to engage militaries in East Africa, but has sustained interaction Somalian forces.

The jihadist group gained notoriety between 2006 and 2009 when they started a war on the Ethiopian military based in Somalia.

Asserting their presence in the country, the group annexed parts of Mogadishu and Kismayo (a major port city in Somalia).

With the control of Kismayo, Al-Shabaab will pocket all taxing imports submited at the port.

Pushing beyond the borders of Somalia, the group – in 2010 – set off coordinated bombings in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city. The attack killed 74 people.

With persisting attacks, the government of Kenya deploys troops to mitigate the situation. In response, the group stages attacks in Kenya.

