fbpx
Akwa Ibom’s Erosion Control Exercise Gulps N10bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Akwa Ibom’s Erosion Control Exercise Gulps N10bn

June 19, 2021056
New Minimum Wage

The Akwa Ibom Government has spent N10 billion on erosion control projects in the state in the last nine months, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Charles Udoh said.

Udoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Friday that the money was spent on two major sites – Etim Umana erosion and St. Luke Hospital control projects.

“In the last nine months or so, we have spent close to N10 billion on erosion and the two major sites are Etim Umana Erosion and St. Luke Hospital erosion control projects,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that businesses, houses, and critical infrastructure had been displaced by erosion and flood in the areas.

According to him, more cities in Akwa Ibom are prone to gully erosion due to the natural topography and soil texture in those locations.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates $10bn NLNG Train 7 Project

“This automatically means that whenever there is downpour, we are in the rain belt, gully erosion will become a problem,’’ he said.

He said building of houses on the right of way and farming on the slope of gully were some causes of gully erosion.

Udoh said the IBB Avenue flood control project, if not checked, could have a spill effect on erosion control.

“We are receiving a major drain to evacuate flood water because if you allow flood water to be there (IBB avenue) for a long time, it will begin to heat the crux of the earth’s surface.

“Then erosion will begin to prick in, especially in a place like Uyo that the soil texture is loose,’’ Udoh said.

The commissioner said the state government had rescued more than 100 houses, entire St. Luke and School of Nursing in Etim Umana from erosion.

On the ecological issue, he noted that the state government alone could not solve the state’s erosion problem, adding that it was seeking intervention (ecological funds) to do that.

He lamented that some residents of Uyo, Ibesikpo, and Itu local governments still live in erosion-prone areas after being asked to evacuate the sites.

Udoh said that the state government had identified10 erosion sites on which to carry out control projects, but lack the funds to execute the job.

“We are trying to access the ecological funds, we hope that we would have some success,’’ the commissioner said.

NAN

About Author

Akwa Ibom’s Erosion Control Exercise Gulps N10bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

\Forte Oil BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 14, 20160128

Stock Market Drops N59billion As Profit-taking Persists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A heavy decline rocked the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market, on Thursday, October 13 , as profit taking persisted on the bourse. The market capitalisation
Read More
September 26, 20160115

NSE Index Spikes to 0.29% on Last Trading Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, drove up to an impressive close for the week that ended on Friday, September 23. As suc
Read More
July 8, 20140107

Juventus Places £45m Tag On United’s Bid For Vidal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Italian professional football club, Juventus has placed £45m price tag on Arturo Vidal’s move to Manchester United. According to reports making the ro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.