fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Akwa Ibom Govt Signs ₦586.9bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

December 21, 20210168
Akwa Ibom Govt Signs Bill ₦586.9bn Bill into Law

Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom’s Governor on Monday, signed the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill into law.

The ₦586.9bn budget, which was passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, is made up of ₦261.96bn recurrent expenditure and ₦324.92bn capital expenditure.

The Governor after assenting to the bill during an expanded Executive Council meeting, commended the House of Assembly, Ministry of Finance, Budget Office, Accountant General and other government agencies involved in the budgetary process for the timely passage.

He said, “It became expedient to sign the bill early enough in the week to allow for smooth winding down of the year 2021 and take-off of 2022, considering nearness to Christmas, the accompanying holidays and envisaged reduced productivity of the state’s predominantly Christian workforce.

“We are believing that with God on our side, 2022 will be better than 2021.”

Salary, Pension

Emmanuel told the state’s Accountant General, Pastor Andrew Essien, to ensure payment of salaries and pension of public servants and retirees in the state on or before December 23 to support their Yuletide celebration.

He said, “I have given an order to the Accountant General to try and pay civil servants’ salaries almost immediately. We are a Christian state, whether Federal Government gives us money or not, we must look for money anywhere to make sure that our people hold their Christmas.

‘’We need at least N10bn to be able to pay salaries and pensioners must also be paid. It has to be done between now and Thursday because Friday is Christmas Eve.”

Nigeria Recorded Non-oil Exports Worth N1.8tn From Jan To Sept 2021

About Author

Akwa Ibom Govt Signs ₦586.9bn Appropriation Bill Into Law
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

"Airlines Should Reimburse Passengers After 2hours Delay" - FG Breaking NewsCOVERNEWS
May 20, 20200324

BREAKING: 292 Nigerians Stranded in Saudi Arabia Arrive at Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has evacuated 292 persons who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The flight con
Read More
February 3, 201511190

Dear Entrepreneurs, You Can Now Register Your Business Online

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Business owners in the country can now register their businesses over the internet as the Federal Government has unveiled an online business registration pl
Read More
November 19, 20140184

Nigeria Is #4 On Global Terrorism Ranking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has been ranked fourth on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) for 2013, primarily arising from terrorist attacks carried out by Boko Haram in northern
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.