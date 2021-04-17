fbpx
Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke

April 17, 20210148
Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, says the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is broke and needs better funding to carry out its duties.

He stated this at the NDDC capacity building workshop held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on Friday, with the theme, “Collaborating, Planning and Re-strategising for a Better Niger Delta Region”.

Akpabio, who noted that the NDDC is working towards improving service delivery in the Niger Delta region, called for renewed efforts to discourage corruption in the agency.

“The current funding patterns and budgeting processes must embrace best practices in order to achieve the best, while asking for more funding to do even more sustainable projects,” he said.

“In most instances, it’s like going cap in hand to beg. The commission isn’t just broke because they’re owing almost 2.9 trillion, the commission is broke because the funding system has not been stable.

“To achieve good governance, there must be conscious strategy. Lack of proper engagement with the communities and state governments must also change. We must ensure that we have consultations with the communities and state governments.”

Akpabio also called for a review of the governance system to ensure smooth process on payment for contracts.

READ ALSO: States Revenue Fell By N20bn In 2020 -NBS

“It takes almost 26 signatories before one payment is made. That means even if one or two signatories are sick, that payment is not done. You can now imagine why people have completed their jobs and are not paid years after completion. That system cannot guarantee good governance,” he said.

“We all know the problems of the NDDC and that is why we are here. I’m happy the national assembly is here. We must leave the NDDC better than we met it.”

Akpabio’s comment comes months after a house of representatives panel probed the alleged mismanagement of N81.5 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the commission.

While appearing before the panel in July 2020, Akpabio had said federal lawmakers were the biggest beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the NDDC.

In August 2020, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had also said it was investigating some senior officials of NDDC, including Akpabio, on corruption allegations.

Months after the national assembly probe, in February 2021, the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions summoned the NDDC management over allegations of mismanaging N6.25 billion earmarked for the purchase of COVID-19 relief items.

About Author

Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ruga Settlement COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 30, 20190116

Bagudu Dispels Allegation on Land Acquisition by FG for Ruga Settlement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  Clark: It’s unconstitutional, obnoxious    Land is vested in governors, says Falana    Middle Belt forum kicks as Afenifere restates position  In a move to
Read More
Infectious Disease Bill COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 12, 20200122

Gbajabiamila Suspends Hearing on Buhari’s $22.79 billion Loan Request

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to borrow $22.79 billion has hit a brick wall as the House of Representatives has postponed the consideration of the loan
Read More
Saraki MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 3, 20190120

Saraki Mourns Renowned Medical Practitioner Professor Adeyemo Elebute

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Adeyemo Elebute, whom he described as an award-winning ph
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.