Akinwumi Adesina Pens Heartfelt Statement To Honour Shinzo Abe

Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), released a statement to mourn the death of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe died in the early morning on Friday, July 8th, after being shot during his speech.

Akinwumi, in his statement, said, “I wish to express my condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Japan on the tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We mourn the loss of a great global statesman. Shinzo Abe was a gentleman, a caring and visionary leader, who worked for a better and more peaceful world. He will be greatly missed.”

The statement further highlighted the work Shinzo Abe did in favour of Africa in building an excellent relationship and amiable policy between Japan and Africa.

Akuwunmi further added, “It is to Shinzo Abe’s credit that the term “quality infrastructure” was coined and mainstreamed into the global financing of infrastructure by the G20. Under Shinzo Abe’s exemplary leadership, ties between Africa and Japan became stronger than ever.”

Other parts of the statement read: “During the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-6) in 2016, I had the privilege of huddling together with him and several heads of state, to help find a way to provide Africa with access to Japanese cleaner energy sources.

“The result of that meeting was an invitation to visit him in Tokyo and a subsequent decision by the Japanese Government to provide a major clean energy financing facility to Africa.

“Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the African Development Bank was given prominence in the foreign policy of Japan. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the African Development Bank signed the $3 billion Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa (EPSA-3) and $3.5 billion EPSA-4 agreements for co-financing in Africa, further boosting investments in Africa’s infrastructure and private sector.”

In concluding his speech, Akinwumi wished the family of the deceased and the country of Japan well. He said, “I share in your sorrow and pain on the loss of one of the finest global leaders of our generation. Shinzo Abe’s death is a huge loss to Japan and to the world. May his soul rest in peace.”