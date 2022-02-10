Akin Alabi Accuses Bet365 Of Not Remitting Tax To Nigeria

February 10, 2022 151

Akin Alabi, the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Governmental Affairs, has accused Bet365, a British gambling company, of not remitting tax to Nigeria, even though it makes jaw-dropping earnings from the country.

Speaking at the public hearing organised by the committee on two bills -‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Lottery Act, No.7 2005 and the National Lottery (Amendment) Act, No.6 2017 and Enact the National Gaming Bill’ and ‘A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Service Compact Management Agency for the Effective Management, Execution and Enforcement of Service Compact with Citizens’, the lawmaker mentioned Bet365 when he argued that non-resident gaming firms must pay tax to the Nigerian government.

He said, “We are talking about how foreign operators that have customers in Nigeria are not paying to Nigerian authorities. Like one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, Bet365; anybody can go to Bet365 (online) and register and fund and start playing. So, they are making money off Nigerians but they are not paying any kobo to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.”

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo State enjoined all stakeholders to work collectively to expand the government’s tax net.

“We should not be fighting over who has control [over the industry]; we should be talking about how we co-exist because whether you like it or not, no one can do without the other: the federal [government] cannot do without the states and the states cannot do without the federal.

“I have worked as an operator and now on the side of government, so I know the in and out of the industry. I think all stakeholders should come together on how best to run this industry and we can now back it with some legislation,” Alabi added.