Aki and Paw Paw’s Remake To Be Released In December

Play Network studios and Filmone Entertainment have confirmed that the much-awaited remake of Aki and Paw Paw will be released in December 2021.

Here’s what we know

This comedy directed by Biodun Stephen will show the two mischievous brothers who try to make a life for themselves then coincidentally fall into fame and riches they have always craved for through the help of social media. This movie will be released on December 17, 2021.

The remake will see Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme return as roguish brothers Aki and Pawpaw.

Other recently unveiled A-listers joining the film’s cast include Toyin Abraham, Amaechi Muonagor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, MC Lively, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim, Hanks Anuku and Chioma Okafor.

‘Aki and Pawpaw’ is produced by produced by Chris Odeh, Mimi Bartels and Agozie Agwu.