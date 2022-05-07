fbpx

Akeredolu To Buhari: Sack Emefiele Now

May 7, 20220191
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Akeredolu made this call after Emefiele purchased the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Reacting to the development, Akeredolu expressed the opinion that Emefiele is too dangerous for the Nigerian economy, it is wrong for him to contest the 2023 presidential elections, as he continues to lead the CBN.

His words: “if unchecked timeously portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.

“It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian. It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualising his ambition.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act, and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate. It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith. This is a joke taken too far.”

With Emefiele purchasing the form, which confirms the rumour that he has a keen interest in succeeding Buhari, BizWatch Nigeria understands that he is now up against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa) and at least five ministers for the APC presidential ticket.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

