Akeredolu Orders Mass Recruitment Into Amotekun

January 23, 202106
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has given the green light for mass recruitment into the Ondo state chapter of the regional security outfit Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun.

The Ondo State commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, on Friday, confirmed the development as accurate.

“The governor has ordered massive recruitment to the corps. The recruitment is free. You can download the form on our website,” Adeleye said.

Donald Ojogo, the commissioner for information, also confirmed reports of the recruitment in a text message to TheCable.

“We have not repudiated the story,” he said.

On Monday, Akeredolu had ordered herders to vacate the forest reserves over rising insecurity in the state

He had said “bad elements” have turned the forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating ransom and carrying out other criminal activities.

The governor’s directive had sparked different reactions, with Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, saying the governor could not unilaterally oust thousands of herders “who have lived all their lives in the state”.

But Afenifere, Yoruba sociopolitical group, said Shehu’s response showed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government prioritise Fulani interests above those of other ethnic groups.

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) had asked herders to disregard the governor’s directive.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

