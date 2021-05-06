fbpx
Akeredolu Imposes 24-hour Curfew On LGA Over Chieftaincy Clash

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Akeredolu Imposes 24-hour Curfew On LGA Over Chieftaincy Clash

May 6, 2021097
Akeredolu Imposes 24-hour Curfew On LGA Over Chieftaincy Clash

The Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akokodue due to the violent clashes in the town over a chieftaincy title.

This was disclosed by Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the curfew takes immediate effect.

“In the meantime, Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the Olokoja chieftaincy title,” he said.

READ ALSO: Grobank Officially Becomes Access Bank South Africa Limited

“In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as Olokoja, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question. This directive takes immediate effect.”

He warned that anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law as dire consequences await such defaulters.

About Author

Akeredolu Imposes 24-hour Curfew On LGA Over Chieftaincy Clash
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Atiku COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 15, 20190120

Atiku, PDP Absent from Court During Presentation of Reasons for Appeal Dismissal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Says Buhari didn’t lie, eminently qualified to contest presidential election Blames petitioners for failing to prove cases of irregularities Candidate of th
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 5, 2013071

Jonathan: We Won’t Tolerate Indiscipline In PDP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan told the Rivers PDP delegation that indiscipline and insubordination would no longer be tolerated in the ruling Peoples Democrat
Read More
August 14, 2014064

Hackers Take Over Russian Prime Minister's Twitter Account

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Twitter account of Russia’s prime minister was hacked on today, with the infiltrators posting a message saying Dmitry Medvedev had resigned. The R
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.