Akeredolu Bans Cattle Grazing In Ondo Forest Reserves

January 18, 2021030
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has banned cattle grazing in the state’s forest reserves.

The Governor made the announcement through his Twitter page on Monday. he stated that the decision was reached following the state of insecurity in the state.

Akeredolu noted that the reserves were been used as hideouts for kidnapping transaction purpose

“All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021,” Akeredolu said.

“Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night.”

“Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited. Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed.

“Our resolution to guarantee the safety of lives and property within the State shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

“In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

